Parks Leads Otters to Comeback Win

August 17, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Pavin Parks was the hero tonight for the Evansville Otters, getting the job done offensively and on the mound as his club took down the Florence Y'alls 7-5 Saturday night at Bosse Field.

It was a seesaw contest with the Otters (36-48) jumping ahead first, the Y'alls (41-41) taking the lead in the middle innings and Evansville firing right back to jump ahead again.

The scoring opened in the first with a Gary Mattis triple to right-center, scoring David Mendham who led off with a walk. Parks brought Mattis home on a sacrifice fly RBI.

Florence answered in the second with a two-run homer, and took the lead in the fourth scoring three runs (two unearned) on a pair of singles. The score was 5-3.

In the home fifth, Giovanni DiGiacomo singled to right-center, scoring Mason White who reached on a fielder's choice. After a single and a walk, Parks blasted a grand slam over the right field wall to leapfrog the Otters ahead and finalize the scoring.

Parker Brahms (5-6) took the win after pitching in six and one-third innings. He struck out four and gave up six hits. For the Y'alls, Reed Smith (6-3) was dealt the loss after surrendering all runs on nine hits in seven innings.

In the ninth, Parks (Sv. 5) went from shortstop to the mound and picked up the save while striking out one. The two-way player remains perfect in save opportunities.

The offense gathered 10 hits on the night for Evansville. Parks led the RBI department with five, and Mattis had a 3-for-4 effort as well.

Playing in their 15th rubber match of the year tomorrow, the Otters look to come from behind and snag the series against Florence. The first pitch is set for 12:35 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

