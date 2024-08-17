Parks' Slam Punishes Florence

August 17, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (41-41), presented by Towne Properties, dropped the middle game to the Evansville Otters (36-48) 7-5 on Saturday night.

Evansville's Pavin Parks cursed the Y'alls from both sides of the field. Parks hit a go-ahead grand slam in the fifth inning to end the scoring on the day and then closed out Florence with a shutout ninth to put this one to rest.

Reed Smith suffered his third loss of the season in a forgettable outing for the Y'alls ace. Smith finished with five complete allowing seven runs on nine hits and no strikeouts. This is the first time Smith hadn't struck out a batter in any performance this season and the most hits and runs he has allowed in a game.

Alex Wagner and Kent Klyman relieved Smith pitching three shutout innings to keep the game close, but the offense couldn't help them out. Wagener tossed two allowing just one hit before giving way to Klyman for a 1-2-3 frame with two punchouts.

Offensively, Florence only had two multi-hit performances from Stephen Hrustich and Dalton Davis. Hrustich finished with a 2-for-4 line including a two-run shot to open the scoring for the Y'alls. Davis finished 2-for-4 as well adding an RBI to the offense. Thomas Jones showed some life at the plate with his first hit in August, a two-run single that complimented a 1-for-3 line while also scoring a run.

Florence and Evansville return for the season series finale tomorrow afternoon with a 12:35 p.m. CT first pitch. The Y'alls will send RHP Hunter Mink to the mound for his second start of the week to oppose Evansville's southpaw, Braden Scott. The rubber match will either tie the season series or give Florence the 7-5 advantage.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.