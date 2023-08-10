ValleyCats Drop Second Consecutive Road Series

POMONA, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (46-29) fell 9-3 in the rubber game against the New York Boulders (41-31) on Thursday at Clover Stadium.

Tri-City got off to a roaring start. Garrett Cooper surrendered a walk to Ian Walters in the first, and Aaron Altherr followed suit with a two-run jack to provide the ValleyCats with a 2-0 advantage. It was Altherr's 14th long ball of the season, and his fifth home run in as many games.

New York responded in the bottom of the first. Dan Beebe issued a walk to Austin Dennis, who proceeded to swipe second base. Tucker Nathans grounded out to first, and Dennis went to third. Pat Kivlehan picked up an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Tri-City extended its lead in the third. Oscar Campos launched a solo homer, his fourth of the year, to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 3-1.

Once again, the Boulders retaliated in the bottom half of the frame. Nathans went yard to make it a 3-2 contest.

New York opened the floodgates in the sixth. Nathans doubled, and Kivehan homered to give the Boulders the lead. Thomas Walraven and Chris Kwitzer then hit back-to-back triples to knock Beebe out of the game. Tyler Jeans entered, and Joe DeLuca hit an RBI single. Matt McDermott laced a single, and the two baserunners went to second and third, respectively, after David Vinsky flew out. Dennis collected a two-run single to put New York on top, 8-3.

The Boulders tacked on one more in the seventh. Kwitzer singled off Tanner Propst, and Gabriel Garcia was hit by a pitch. Both runners advanced 90 feet on a wild pitch before DeLuca walked to load the bases. Afterward, McDermott hit an RBI single to make it a 9-3 affair.

Cooper (3-5) earned the win. He tossed six frames, allowing three runs on three hits, walking three, and striking out two.

Beebe (5-3) received the loss. He pitched five innings, yielding six runs on seven hits, walking one, and striking out two.

Tri City heads back to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium tomorrow to begin a three-game weekend series against the New Jersey Jackals. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | NEW YORK 9 | TRI-CITY 3

W: Garrett Cooper (3-5)

L: Dan Beebe (5-3)

Attendance: 2,606

Time of Game: 2:50

