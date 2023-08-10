Washington Dropped in Middle Game, Loses Series

August 10, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







AVON, Ohio - Lake Erie's bats woke up from the rain before Thursday's game and the Crushers used a strong offensive night to win the rubber game against Washington by a final of 5-1.

The loss for Washington drops the Wild Things to 34-41 and the result, coupled with an Evansville win at Windy City, drops the Wild Things to 7.5 games back of a playoff spot in the West entering a weekend series at third-place Evansville.

Washington started the scoring after a 58-minute delay at the outset. On the first pitch of the rubber game, Anthony Brocato hit his 23rd homer of the year to make it 1-0 Wild Things.

Lake Erie ended up scoring to tie the game on a solo shot by Kenen Irizarry in the third and then took the lead in the fourth on an RBI single by John Tuccillo. In the fifth, the Crushers scored three times against Dariel Fregio to chase the starter from the game. An RBI single by Scout Knotts made it 3-1, a sac fly by Josh Rego made it 4-1 and an RBI single by Hector Roa brought the score to 5-1 Crushers.

Christian James worked 1.2 scoreless frames before Arrison Perez put up two zeroes in the loss as he pitched the seventh and eighth innings. Brocato finished with two hits while Andrew Czech walked twice in defeat.

Washington's big series with Evansville for its playoff chances starts tomorrow night at Bosse Field. Kobe Foster will pitch for Washington against Evansville righty Justin Watland. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35/6:35 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.