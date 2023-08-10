New York Boulders Announce Four Scholarship Winners

August 10, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders are thrilled to announce the four outstanding recipients of the second annual NY529/Boulders University Scholarship. This scholarship, aimed at supporting students pursuing careers in the sports industry, celebrates academic excellence and dedication to the world of sports. The winners were officially recognized in a special ceremony during the Boulders game on Wednesday, August 9.

The scholarship application process required candidates to complete a concise three-question application, demonstrating their passion for sports and commitment to pursuing a major in a sport-related field. After careful review, the selection committee identified four exceptional individuals who displayed a remarkable combination of academic prowess, dedication to the field of sports, and a promising future in the industry. Each winner will receive a scholarship worth $529 to be put towards their future studies.

The winners of the Second Annual Boulders University Scholarship are:

Farrell Hudson - A recent Nyack High School graduate, Hudson will be studying sports media communications at Ithaca College this fall. Hudson was a participant of the RedHawk TV Club, a weekly news report and breakdown of all news and information regarding important events at Nyack High School. He has also spent the past three summers learning under NBC lead sports anchor Bruce Beck at his sports broadcasting camp. "While I may not live out my dream of playing professional baseball, staying involved in the sports field has always been my backup plan," Hudson said on his application. Hudson noted that one of his interests in sports media is telling the stories behind the athletes.

Alexa Buxbaum - The Clarkstown North alumna and soccer star is planning to be on a pre-medical track with a specialization in sports medicine at NYU after suffering a brutal leg injury in the state semifinals during her senior year. Despite getting pressured to continue playing through the injury, Buxbaum listened to her body and decided to sit out of the remainder of the game and ensuing state championship. Medical exam results revealed a fractured tibia, a season-ending injury. "My orthopedist said that if I played in those games, I would have likely needed a permanent rod placed into my shin to stabilize my leg," Buxbaum wrote in her application. That injury, and her experience following it, helped Buxbaum decide her intended career path. "I will be able to see past (patients') emotional concerns with empathy and focus on the true physical injury that needs to be addressed while understanding that people's quality of life and livelihood are at stake," wrote Buxbaum, who will also play soccer at NYU this fall.

Nicholas Ng - Sports have become more analytical than ever, and Ng knows it. The Clarkstown South graduate is planning to study actuarial science - a combination of business finance and statistics - at Baruch College this fall. With this degree, Ng, who took classes such as sports marketing, AP microeconomics, and college accounting while in high school, could apply his skills to any number of sports-related careers. Ng took first place in the Sports and Entertainment Marketing Operations Research contest in his school's DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) club. Ng also attended the International Career Development Conference in both Atlanta and Orlando, where he and over 20,000 high school students from across the country participated in workshops and presented to hone their skills in finance, marketing, management, and entrepreneurship.

Austin Caparelli - Sports has been in Caparelli's blood for generations. The product of a grandfather who was a scout for the Los Angeles Clippers, a mother who worked for the New York Knicks, and a father who coached several of his teams growing up, Caparelli was automatically drawn to a career in sports. He will be studying sports management and media at SUNY Cortland this fall. "The lessons I've learned from my Papa, my mom, and my dad have provided me with firsthand insights into the world of sports-related business," Caparelli wrote in his application. "I won't think of it as 'work' when I get up every morning doing something I love." Caparelli was a three-sport star and two-sport captain at Ossining High School, where he was selected to be a member of the Athletic Leadership Council. In that role, Caparelli helped consider initiatives for the school's student-athletes, such as how to balance practices and schoolwork. In addition to his on-field experience, Caparelli has volunteered at numerous events throughout his life that helped him learn how to organize athletic events and how to adjust when kids are not paying attention during sports practices and events.

For more information about the Boulders University Scholarship, please contact Boulders Educational Director Gail Gultz at teach@nyboulders.com.

