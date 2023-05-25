ValleyCats Drop Rubber Match to ThunderBolts

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Tri-City ValleyCats (5-7) fell 8-2 on Thursday at Ozinga Fell to conclude its season-series with the Windy City ThunderBolts (5-6). The defeat marked the second series loss for the ValleyCats, both of which have come on the road this season.

Tri-City had its first bullpen game of the year. Andrew Edwards was solid through the first two innings, just allowing two baserunners, and neither of them went into scoring position. However, Windy City opened the scoring in the third. Paul Coumoulos and Jake Boone worked back-to-back one-out walks. Bren Spillane doubled in both runners before Dan Robinson picked up an RBI single to pull the ThunderBolts ahead, 3-0.

Tri-City got on the board in the sixth. Josh Broughton, who collected his eighth multi-hit game of the 2023 campaign earlier today, reached base safely for the third time with leadoff walk against Garrett Christman. Broughton moved to second on a wild pitch, and was driven in on a single from Cito Culver, which cut the deficit to 3-1.

The ThunderBolts tacked on two more runs in the sixth. Brett Hanewich issued a one-out walk to Junior Martina. Martina stole second and advanced to third on a single from Peyton Isaacson. Carson Matthews singled home Martina before Matt Morgan worked a walk. Coumoulos reached on an error from Culver, which brought in Matthews, and gave Windy City a 5-1 lead.

The ThunderBolts broke the game open in the eighth. Micah Yonamine greeted Alex McKenney with a leadoff single. Issacson plated Yonamine with a double. Issacson went to third on the same play on an error from Carson McCusker. Afterward, Matthews knocked in his second run of the day with a two-bagger of his own. Matthews went to third on a flyout from Morgan, and came around to score on a wild pitch to put Windy City on top, 8-1.

The ValleyCats showed late life in the ninth. Jaxon Hallmark pinch-hit for Jakob Goldfarb, and hit a single off Sebastian Selway. Pavin Parks then walked, and both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Zach Biermann drove in Hallmark with an RBI groundout to make it an 8-2 ballgame. Selway sealed the victory after inducing a groundout from Ciaran Devenney.

Christman (1-0) earned the win. He threw 5.2 innings, yielding one run on four hits, walking three, and striking out seven.

Despite receiving the loss, Edwards (0-1) gave manager Pete Incaviglia the distance he wanted. He tossed three innings, giving up three runs on three hits, walking two, and striking out a season-high five batters. Edwards extends the ValleyCats' starters streak of setting down the last 23 batters to start an inning.

Tri-City continues their six-game road trip tomorrow, Friday, May 26 as they begin a three-game series against the Washington Wild Things. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT.

Season Twenty-FUN of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as they are in the midst of a six-game road trip. The ValleyCats will play a three-game series at Washington against the Wild Things from May 26-28. Tri-City returns to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Tuesday, May 30 for a six-game homestand with three games against the Trois-Riviéres Aigles (May 30 - June 1), and three games against the Empire State Greys (June 2-4). You can secure your seats today and be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

