ThunderBolts Take Series with Win over ValleyCats

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Windy City ThunderBolts jumped out to an early lead and pulled away late to take out the Tri-City ValleyCats 8-2 at Ozinga Field Thursday afternoon.

The ThunderBolts (5-6) broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. After back-to-back walks, Bren Spillane hit a two-run double. Spillane came into score on a Dan Robinson base hit to make it 3-0.

Garrett Christman made that lead hold up, not allowing a run until the sixth inning.

The Bolts got that run right back in the bottom of the inning. With two on and two out, Carson Matthews picked up an RBI single. An error allowed another run in to put Windy City up 5-1.

A three-run eighth inning put the game on ice as Peyton Isaacson and Matthews each had an RBI double and Matthews scored on a wild pitch.

The ValleyCats (5-7) got one run in the ninth but couldn't mount a rally to get back into the game.

Christman (1-0) struck out seven and allowed only one run in 5.2 innings for the win. Andrew Edwards (0-1) allowed three runs in three innings and took the loss.

The ThunderBolts have a quick turnaround as they take on the Gateway Grizzlies in game two of a day-night split team doubleheader on Thursday night. It's the first White Castle Wrestling Night of the season as the Bolts become the Windy City Sliders and EGO Pro Wrestling performs a one-hour postgame show. Justin Miller (0-1, 13.50) makes his first start of the year against Gateway's Collin Sullivan (1-0, 0.96) First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 at Ozinga Field and the broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

