Titans Drop Twin Bill

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (4-8) dropped a pair to the East Division-leading Sussex County Miners (8-3) in a doubleheader on Thursday, falling 4-3 in Sudden Death in game one and 8-3 in game two.

Game 1 - Sussex County 4, Ottawa 3 (Sudden Death)

Grant Larson (ND, 0-2) came one out shy of a complete game victory, but the Miners tied the game in the seventh and eventually won the contest in Sudden Death.

Larson and Mark Moclair (ND, 0-0) battled it out on the mound, each tossing three shutout frames to begin the day.

The Titans would open the scoring in the bottom of the fourth, as Taylor Wright's RBI double cashed in Jason Dicochea.

Juan Santana would bring home an Oraj Anu double in the top of the fifth, tying the game at one.

After loading the bases with just one out in the bottom of the fifth, Jamey Smart gave the Titans back the lead as he reached on a fielder's choice.

Out for the seventh, Larson would allow Jason Agresti to reach on a double of the base of the fence in left to begin the frame. The lefty would then sit down Jawuan Harris and Oraj Anu, as Juan Santana stepped up and singled to right field to tie the game.

Larson would exit after six and two-thirds, allowing two runs, on five hits, and striking out six.

As the game headed to extras, the Miners went ahead on an Edwin Mateo single to right off Gleyvin Pineda. Jamey Smart would tie the game at three in the bottom half with a sacrifice fly.

Choosing to hit in Sudden Death, Robbie Hitt (win, 1-1) would get Ivan Marin to ground out with runners on the corners to end the game, giving the Miners the victory. The Titans fall to 0-4 lifetime in the Frontier League Sudden Death Extra Inning Tiebreaker.

Game 2 - Sussex County 8, Ottawa 3

Following two scoreless innings, the Miners got to Titans starter Nick MacDonald (loss, 1-1) with three runs on a trio of hits in the third.

Jackie Urbaez got the Titans on the board in the bottom of the third, taking Alex Hart (win, 2-0) over the wall in left for a solo blast. Urbaez's second homer of the year cut the deficit to 3-1.

Later, Jason Dicochea brought home Jamey Smart all the way from first with an RBI double, pulling the Titans within one.

The Miners would tack on two in the fourth and three more in the fifth against MacDonald, extending the lead to 8-2.

MacDonald would leave after four and a third, allowing eight runs (seven earned), on nine hits, walking one, and striking out three.

Jason Dicochea would bring home his second of the contest with an RBI single in the fifth.

Chris Burica and newly signed Taylor Lepard would combine to toss two and two-thirds of scoreless ball.

