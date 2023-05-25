Foster Fans Career-High 9 in Six Shutout, Middle Game Is Lost by Wild Things

May 25, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things lost to the Florence Y'alls in what was a mostly silent night at the plate that included a four-run seventh against the bullpen of Washington for Florence, 4-2.

In what started as a battle between two left-handed pitchers, Kobe Foster mowed down the Y'alls lineup as he struck out a career-best nine through six strong innings and only allowed three hits and two walks. Mike Kickham, the starter for the Y'alls, struck out two over four innings while only earning one run while allowing five hits and two walks.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Wild Things would score the first run of the game off the bat of Robert Chayka on an infield single to the shortstop to score Andrew Czech, who reached on a dropped third strike, putting Washington ahead 1-0. It was Chayka's first professional hit and RBI.

The Y'alls would go to the bullpen first in the bottom of the fifth to right-handed pitcher Carter Poiry, who would go on to throw two and two thirds innings, allowing no runs, no hits, and allowing three walks. After Foster's dominant performance, the Wild Things would turn to Anthony Boix and this would be the beginning of a tough seventh-inning for Washington.

In the top of the seventh inning with no outs and a guy on first, Y'alls shortstop Jeremiah Burks hit a triple in the right-center field gap to score Andres Rios and tie the game for the Y'alls. Then designated hitter Sam Plash would hit a triple down the right field line to score Burks from third and give the Y'alls a one-run lead. The Wild Things would be forced to go back to the bullpen and put Andrew Mitchell on the bump to shut things down and limit the damage. But much like Boix, Mitchell was tagged for two extra-base hits, which led to two more scored runs for the Y'alls.

In the top of the eighth the Wild Things would bring in Christian James to calm things down. James would bring back the same pitching dominance that started this game and would strikeout four across two innings of work and only give up one hit.

Robert Chayka continued his hot night as he hit a solo shot for the Wild Things, his first as a pro, cutting the Y'alls lead to two runs in the eighth inning. The Wild Things could not manage to find any late game magic and would take their fourth-straight loss, as they left 13 runners aboard.

Washington takes the series loss into their final game against the Y'alls Thursday, which is Thirsty Thursday at Wild Things Park, presented by the Molson Coors Beverage Company with the Coors Light Brew Crew. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 25, 2023

Foster Fans Career-High 9 in Six Shutout, Middle Game Is Lost by Wild Things - Washington Wild Things

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.