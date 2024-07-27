ValleyCats' Comeback Falls Short in the Ninth

OTTAWA, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (35-30) dropped a 6-5 Saturday barnburner to the Ottawa Titans (37-26) at Ottawa Stadium.

Tri-City opened the scoring for the second straight night. Javeyan Williams singled off Scott Prins in the first. Dylan Broderick then tripled in a run. Afterward, Ian Walters plated Broderick with a single to put the ValleyCats on top, 2-0.

Ottawa struck back in the second. Lamar Briggs was plunked by Wes Albert, and proceeded to steal second. Taylor Wright walked before Aaron Casillas brought in a pair with a double to even the game, 2-2.

Prins was handed a no-decision. He lasted one inning, allowing two runs on three hits.

The Titans pulled ahead in the sixth. Brendan O'Donnell tripled, and was driven in on a single from Briggs. Wright greeted Austin Dill with a single, and Briggs moved to second. Casillas followed suit with a three-bagger of his own to give Ottawa a 5-2 lead.

The Titans added some insurance in the eighth. Jamey Smart singled, and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Briggs walked, but was thrown out at second as Wright reached on a 4-3-6 fielder's choice, and Smart went to third. Casillas picked up his fifth RBI of the evening with a single to provide Ottawa with a 6-2 advantage.

Walters and Bradley Roberto singled off Zach Voelker in the ninth. The two baserunners moved up 90 feet on a passed ball. Demias Jimerson walked, which loaded the bases. Tyson Gingerich singled in two runs off Erasmo Pinales. Jimerson swiped third before Pinales struck out Elvis Peralta and Jaxon Hallmark. Gingerich then stole second. Jimerson came around on a passed ball to cut the deficit to 6-5, and Gingerich advanced to third. Pinales struck out Williams to seal the win.

Pinales collected his 17 th save of the year. He tossed a scoreless inning, giving up a hit, and striking out three.

Matt Voelker (7-0) earned the win. He shutout Tri-City from innings five through eight. The right-hander surrendered two hits across four frames, walked one, and struck out two.

Albert (0-2) was handed the loss. He pitched 5.2 innings, yielding four runs on five hits, walking four, and striking out three.

The ValleyCats look to take the series finale against the Titans on Sunday, July 28 th. First pitch is scheduled for 1 PM.

FINAL | OTTAWA 6 | TRI-CITY 5

W: Matt Voelker (7-0)

L: Wes Albert (0-2)

S: Erasmo Pinales (17)

Time of Game: 2:35

Attendance: 2,300

