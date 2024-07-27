Rally Not Enough as Boomers Fall at Gateway

July 27, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

SAUGET, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers overcame a 4-0 deficit but suffered an 8-4 loss at the hands of the Gateway Grizzlies in the middle game of the road series on Saturday night.

Gateway scored three runs in the second against starter Cole Cook to nab the lead and extended the edge with a single run in the fourth. Schaumburg created plenty of chances but did not score until the sixth. Anthony Calarco singled to start the frame and came around to score on an opposite field two-run homer from Paxton Wallace. The Boomers tied the contest in the next half. Allante Hall hit his first homer of the year, an opposite field shot, to bring the team within 4-3. Following an error with two outs Wallace doubled home the tying run. The momentum did not hold as Gateway scored four in the bottom of the seventh to take the victory.

Cook threw five innings and struck out five to up his total to 97 on the year. Hambleton Oliver suffered the loss in relief. The Boomers struck out 12 times in the contest. Wallace drove home three runs and was one of four players with two hits. Calarco, Hall and Chase Dawson notched two apiece.

The Boomers (34-31) will conclude the series on Sunday night at 5:30pm. RHP Jackson Hickert (4-4, 6.34) makes the start in the rubber game against RHP Lukas Veinbergs (1-4, 2.44). Just 14 home dates remain on the 2024 schedule and tickets for all remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

