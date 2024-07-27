Fuentes Walkoff: Y'alls Surf Through the Waves

July 27, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (31-34), presented by Towne Properties, earned their fifth win in a row with a walkoff extra innings win over the Sussex County Miners (23-41) 11-10 on Rockin' Saturday in a contest with three late lead changes.

Florence entered the ninth ahead by a pair of runs, tied it up, let it go in the tenth, and then won it after going down to the final strike.

Third baseman Brian Fuentes capped the game with his fourth and fifth RBIs of the night on a walkoff double. He also kept the game alive in the ninth inning with an RBI single. That marks three-straight games with multiple RBIs for second-year Y'all. He finished the night 3-for-6 with 5 RBIs and a double.

Center fielder T.J. Reeves and catcher Sergio Gutierrez made early marks on the scoreboard with home runs. Gutierrez finished 3-for-5 with one RBI.

On the mound, Jonaiker Villalobos looked golden through his first six innings, but got rocked around in the seventh. The southpaw's line was 7.0 IP, 11 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, & 5 K. Right-hander Darrien Williams relieved him with a hitless eighth inning. Closer Ben Terwilliger surrendered the lead in the ninth with 1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, & 1 K. After the offense kept the night alive, Ross Thompson earned the win in extras with a line of 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R (unearned), 1 BB, & 1 K.

Florence has won three-straight series in addition to the longest winning streak of the season of five games. The series finale starts at 5:07 p.m. on Family Funday Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.