Wild Things Even Set Behind Barrington Start, Big First

July 27, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things earned a 6-2 victory over the New York Boulders on Saturday night at Wild Things Park. The Wild Things look to take the rubber match tomorrow and earn another series victory.

Malik Barrington got the start on the bump for Washington and quickly cut through the New York lineup. He earned a pair of strikeouts to round out a 1-2-3 first inning. The bottom of the first proved to be a home run party for the Wild Things. Wagner Lagrange got it started with a rocket over the left field wall for his seventh blast of the 2024 campaign. Tyreque Reed moved his on-base streak to 20 games as only he could with a homer to the same spot. Not to be outdone, Andrew Czech stepped up to the plate and sent a solo shot to the right-center field wall. In three consecutive at bats, Washington already tied their home run game-high for the season and led 3-0 after one inning.

After walking the leadoff hitter in the top of the second, Barrington fanned three-straight Boulder batters to wrap up another clean inning. He stuck out another and forced back-to-back outs to keep New York off the scoreboard. The Wild Thing offense threatened to add to its lead in the bottom of the second and third innings but stranded two runners in both frames to maintain the 3-0 score.

Barrington surrendered his first hit of the contest in the fourth inning. The Boulders got on the board with a sacrifice fly from David Vinsky, scoring Nick Gotta who walked earlier in the inning. Barrington prevented any more damage and punched out his seventh batter to conclude the inning.

In the top of the fifth, New York took advantage of a throwing error by Barrington on what would have been a bases-loading bunt. The runner at third advanced home and another from second came in for the tying run but was thrown out by Lagrange from left field. Barrington struck out the next batter then forced a ground out to keep Washington up 3-2.

The Wild Things plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Caleb McNeely walked to begin the inning then Tommy Caufield moved him to third with a single. Lagrange drove them both home with a double to right field, forcing the Boulders to make a pitching change with no outs. A Reed walk put runners on first and second. On the next at bat, Czech grounded out but moved Lagrange to third. A balk brought Lagrange home for the final run of the inning.

Barrington tossed an efficient sixth inning, retiring the side with a strikeout, fly out and ground out. He worked a scoreless seventh to finish his quality start on a high note. In seven innings of work, he allowed two runs on two hits and struck out nine, one shy of his season and career high. He tied his season-high in innings pitched with his start on May 22 against the Evansville Otters.

After the Wild Things stranded Lagrange and Reed, who both singled in the bottom of the seventh, Nick MacDonald took the mound in relief of Barrington. MacDonald held the Boulders scoreless and forced a double play to end the top of the eighth.

With a 6-2 lead, Brendan Nail entered the game in the ninth to lock up the victory for the Wild Things. He made quick work of the three batters he faced, including a strikeout, to secure the win.

Lagrange was the star for the Washington offense, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. He led the team with three hits and three RBIs. Reed reached base four times with two knocks and two walks. Czech, Caufield and Santini recorded one hit apiece with Czech's being part of the home run barrage in the first inning.

The series finale between the Wild Things and Boulders is set for 5:35 pm. tomorrow at Wild Things Park. It is Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Blueprints and Disney Night presented by WCTPA with appearances from Bluey and Bingo.

