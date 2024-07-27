FL Recap

FEDKO'S AMAZING CATCH HIGHLIGHTS BOOMERS' WIN - FRONTIER DAILY ROUNDUP

WRITTEN BY: MIKE GUISTOLISE

BOOMERS TAKE OPENER OVER GRIZZLIES

SAUGET, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers won the opener 4-3 in 10 innings against the Gateway Grizzlies at Grizzlies Ballpark on Friday.

After being swept in their last series, the Boomers (34-30) got back in the win column with a narrow victory over the Grizzlies (37-26) in extra innings. Gateway was the first to score, taking a 1-0 lead on an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning. The Boomers were quick to respond, tying the game with an RBI base hit from 1B Anthony Calarco. The Grizzlies stole the lead right back in the bottom of the inning, posting two runs on an RBI single and a wild pitch. Schaumburg followed suit with an RBI groundout followed by an RBI triple from 2B Chase Dawson, tying the game at 3-3. The offense on both sides became stagnant from that point, with neither team able to break the tie. Gateway's best chance came with a man on and two outs in the bottom of the sixth when the Grizzlies' third baseman blasted a ball over the wall in right field that was caught by a leaping RF Christian Fedko (view the play here). The contest went into extra innings, where Fedko drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th. RHP Jake Joyce kept the Grizzlies off the scoreboard, picking up his third win of the season. RHP Nathanial Tate took the loss.

The series in Sauget will continue on Saturday as the Boomers look for a series win. First pitch is at 7:30 PM EDT.

Y'ALLS WIN FOURTH STRAIGHT

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls took the opener against the Sussex County Miners on Friday night, winning by a score of 5-3.

The Y'alls (30-34) have been hot since the All-Star break, going 7-1 in their last eight games, and have now won four straight at Thomas More Stadium. The Miners (23-40) found themselves down early, thanks to a first-inning RBI single from RF Hank Zeisler. 3B Brian Fuentes grew Florence's lead to three in the third with a two-run single. 2B Justin Lavey pushed the lead to four with a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth. Sussex County retaliated in the fifth, scoring three times to cut the lead down to one. The Miners' momentum disappeared in the bottom of the sixth inning, giving away a run on a wild pitch to put Florence's lead back at two. The Y'alls' bullpen locked things down in the last three innings, not allowing a run while registering six combined strikeouts. RHP Alex Wagner earned the win in relief while LHP Kent Klyman picked up his third save of the season. RHP Tyler Thornton took the loss.

The Y'alls will try to make it five in a row on Saturday, as the series continues with the middle game at 6:36 PM EDT.

AIGLES GET PAST CAPITALES IN OPENER

QUÉBEC CITY - The Trois-Rivières Aigles got by the Québec Capitales on Friday night at Stade Canac, taking the opener 4-2.

The Aigles (34-29) currently sit 2.5 games out of a playoff spot and 6.5 out of first in the Frontier League East division, but could change their fortunes with a series win against Québec (41-23). 1B Dalton Combs put Trois-Rivières up early, scoring two runs on a double down the line in the top of the first inning. DH Brendon Dadson added on later in the inning with an RBI single to make it 3-0. The Capitales cut the lead down to one in the home half of the first with a two-run home run. Dadson came through again in the fourth inning, extending the Trois-Rivières lead back out to two on a sacrifice fly. Québec was stifled after the first inning, managing only one hit as it fell 4-2. RHP Osman Gutierrez struck out six in his seven-inning start while allowing only two hits, earning his fifth win of the season. LHP Harry Rutkowski picked up the save while LHP Harley Gollert took the loss.

The Aigles will attempt to take the series on Saturday. First pitch for the middle game will be at 7:05 PM EDT.

TITANS SQUASH VALLEYCATS TO OPEN SERIES

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Titans crushed the Tri-City ValleyCats 11-4 on Friday night at Titan Stadium.

The Titans (36-26) still have the last playoff spot in the East, now two games ahead of the ValleyCats (35-29). Tri-City struck first in the top of the second, taking a 1-0 lead on a fielder's choice. The Titans answered back with four runs in the bottom of the inning, including a two-run double from DH Lamar Briggs. RF Brendan O'Donnell's two-run bomb in the fifth stretched the Ottawa lead out to five. The ValleyCats were able to keep things within a three-run window until the seventh, but ultimately could not keep up with the Titan offense. LHP Grant Larson earned the win for the Titans while LHP Alfredo Ruiz took the loss.

The Titans will attempt to take the series on Saturday. First pitch for the middle game is at 6:00 PM EDT.

OTTERS HAND CRUSHERS THIRD STRAIGHT LOSS

EVANSVILLE, IN - The Evansville Otters defeated the Lake Erie Crushers 9-1 in the series opener on Friday night at Bosse Field.

The Otters (25-40) got back in the win column after a rough series with Florence while Lake Erie (38-26) has now dropped three straight and six of the last seven. Evansville's power was evident from the first inning, with CF Gary Mattis sending a ball over the fence to open the scoring. The Crushers were able to tie things at 1-1 in the top of the second, but C Dakota Phillips snatched the lead right back for the Otters with a solo homer in the bottom half. SS Pavin Parks crushed a three-run homer in the third to make it a 5-1 ballgame, continuing the home run trend for Evansville. The Otters piled on four more runs in the sixth to bury Lake Erie, while the visitors only mustered one hit after the fifth. LHP Braden Scott picked up the win after allowing only one run in his seven-inning start. LHP Darrien Ragins took the loss for Lake Erie.

The Otters and Crushers will face off in the middle game on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:35 PM EDT.

BOULDERS TAKE LEAD IN THE NINTH TO SNEAK PAST WILD THINGS

WASHINGTON, PA - The New York Boulders took a late lead to defeat the Washington Wild Things 4-3 at Wild Things Park on Friday night.

In a battle of two of the top teams in the league, the Boulders (38-25) took the first meeting with a late go-ahead run in the ninth. Washington (41-22) took the initial lead with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first, extending its lead to two on a fielder's choice. CF Isaac Bellony took the lead for New York in the fourth with a three-run blast to right field. The Wild Things were able to knot things up in the sixth at 3-3. With one out in the ninth, 3B Chris Kwitzer scored the go-ahead run on an RBI double, though he was cut down trying to stretch it into a triple. The Wild Things couldn't get anything started against RHP Dylan Smith in the ninth, going 1-2-3 to end the game. Smith hit double digits with his 10th save of the season while LHP Blaine Traxel earned the win. LHP Ryan Munoz took the loss for Washington.

The series will continue on Saturday from Washington. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT.

BOLTS BLANK SLAMMERS FOR SIXTH STRAIGHT WIN

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Windy City ThunderBolts shut out the Joliet Slammers 2-0 at Ozinga Field on Friday night, marking their sixth win in a row.

Fresh off their first series sweep of the season, the ThunderBolts (27-38) took down their rivals in the Slammers with a five-hit shutout. RF Brennan Dorighi and LF Kingston Liniak gave Windy City all the offense it needed in the first inning on back-to-back RBI singles. RHP Buddie Pindel was sharp on the mound for the Bolts, allowing only four hits across seven shutout innings while striking out five. The All-Star right-hander lowered his ERA to 1.81 while picking up his sixth win of the season. RHP Tyler LaPorte picked up the save while RHP Brett Sanchez took the loss.

The ThunderBolts will attempt to take the series in Crestwood on Saturday. First pitch for the middle game will be at 7:05 PM EDT.

JACKALS TAKE DOWN KNOCKOUTS

BROCKTON, MA - The New Jersey Jackals defeated the New England Knockouts 7-4 at Campanelli Stadium on Friday night.

Down early, the Jackals (21-42) were able to score seven straight runs to take the series opener on the road against New England (21-41). The Knockouts got out to an early lead on the strength of a two-run homer in the first inning. New Jersey was held scoreless until the sixth but broke through with three runs, including a go-ahead two-run blast from 1B Hemmanuel Rosario. The Jackals broke the game open with four runs in the ninth, forcing New England to try and come back from a five-run deficit. The Knockouts were able to score twice in the final frame, but could not complete the comeback. RHP Jalon Tyson-Long earned the win for New Jersey while RHP Liam O'Sullivan took the loss.

The Jackals and Knockouts will play the middle game of their series on Saturday at 6:30 PM EDT.

