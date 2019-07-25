ValleyCats, BlueShield to Host a Fan Fest at the Joe

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have teamed up with BlueShield of Northeastern New York to present a ValleyCats Fan Fest at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Sunday, August 4 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.. The event is free, open to the general public, and will feature a picnic, batting practice on the field, catch in the outfield, kids run the bases, games along the concourse, stadium tours, mascot appearances and more.

"We're excited to partner with BlueShield on this incredible day of fun for fans of all ages," said ValleyCats General Manager Matt Callahan. "This event provides a host of unique opportunities, including the chance to take some swings on the field at The Joe."

"Families shouldn't have to break to the bank to have fun together," said Nicky Chlopecki, Community Relations Manager. "BlueShield is proud to partner with the Tri-City ValleyCats to provide a full-day of free, healthy activities for the entire community to enjoy."

There will be prize giveaways throughout the afternoon, including signed memorabilia, and each attendee will receive a free reserved box ticket voucher to attend a future ValleyCats game.

Fans looking to attend this free event will be required to RSVP prior to August 4th, and can do so by following the link on the ValleyCats website, tcvalleycats.com. The attendance will capped at 500 people.

