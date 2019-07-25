Aberdeen Falls in Series Finale

Aberdeen, M.D. - After winning five in a row in Staten Island and Aberdeen, the IronBirds fell 4-3 to Lowell on Thursday night. A three run homer for Lowell in the 7th was the difference.

W: Bryan Lucas

L: Shelton Perkins

BIG MOMENTS

2nd Inning: After Craig Lewis and Andrew Fregia singled, Clay Fisher knocked a two out double that scored both of them and made it 2-0 IronBirds

7th Inning: With Aberdeen up two, Joe Davis came to the plate and hit a lined shot over the left field wall to flip the script and make it a 4-3 Spinners lead.

NEWS & NOTES

Shayne Fontana and Craig Lewis made their first starts in Aberdeen, joining the team from the GCL

Aberdeen ended their second longest winning streak of the season at six games

Through 40 games, the IronBirds are 24-16 with half of the homestand gone by.

WHAT'S NEXT

IronBirds vs. Hudson Valley Renegades, Friday, 7:05 P.M.

Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium - Aberdeen, M.D.

