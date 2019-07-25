Tigers Fall in Final Contest at Home against the Yankees

July 25, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Connecticut Tigers News Release





Norwich, CT - Riley Greene went 3-for-3 with a double, but the Connecticut Tigers (17-22) fell 8-1 against the Staten Island Yankees (19-19) in the final game of a six-game home stand.

Staten Island got on the board in the first three frames of the contest. Jake Sanford hit a solo-home run off of Xavier Javier (Loss, 0-1) to make it 1-0. In the second inning, Juan De Leon lead off the inning with a double.

After two outs were recorded, the Yankees delivered three-straight hits to push across three runs in the inning. Second-round draft pick, Josh Smith, delivered the first RBI of his career as the final run of the inning to make it 4-0. Smith finished 2-for-2 with two walks in the game.

Nelson Alvarez added his first New York-Penn League RBI in the third with an RBI single to score Pat DeMarco. All of the runs through the first three innings came with two outs in the frame for the Yankees.

Alvarez extended the Yankees lead in the fifth with a two-run home run to right field. He finished the night 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored.

Michael King got the start for Staten Island in a rehab appearance from Triple-A. King went four innings allowing three hits with no runs allowed.

The Tigers lone run of the game came against Jake Agnos (Win, 1-1) on an infield single by Corey Joyce. The run came in to score on a throwing error by the shortstop. Agnos went three innings surrendering three hits with two strikeouts.

Ted Stuka pitched two scoreless innings in his first appearance with the Tigers. Stuka gave up one hit with no walks or strikeouts in the game. The Yankees added insurance in the eighth inning on a throwing error by Connecticut to make it 8-1.

Derek Craft pitched the final two innings for Staten Island. He struck out three without surrendering a hit or a walk in the game.

The Connecticut Tigers will hit the road tomorrow to take on the Tri-City ValleyCats in New York. You can catch all the action on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network on 1310 WICH. Elijah Gonzalez will have the call. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The Connecticut Tigers are the New York-Penn League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut. 2019 individual game tickets, season memberships for "The Club", mini plans, and team merchandise are on sale now! The front office and box office are open daily from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and can be accessed in person, online at www.cttigers.com, or by calling (860) 887-7962.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from July 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.