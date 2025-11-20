USL Championship Young Player of the Year Winner - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United
Published on November 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC YouTube Video
The USL Championship announced today that Loudoun United FC's Abdellatif Aboukoura had been voted the 2025 USL Championship Young Player of the Year after leading the club to the postseason for the first time in its history with a sparkling breakout campaign.
Check out the Loudoun United FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 20, 2025
- Espy Impresses Across Three Appearances for U.S. U-17s in Dubai - Orange County SC
- USL Final Preview: Hounds at FC Tulsa - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- United Soccer League Now Accepting Applications for the Pro Preseason Residency Program - USL
- Registration Now Open for Republic FC's Winter Break Camps - Sacramento Republic FC
- Abdellatif Aboukoura Wins USL Championship Young Player of the Year - Loudoun United FC
- LouCity to Host Open Tryouts December 6-7 Ahead of 2026 Season - Louisville City FC
- Centreville Bank Stadium to Host World's Biggest Soccer Tournament Draw Party - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Loudoun United FC Stories
- Abdellatif Aboukoura Wins USL Championship Young Player of the Year
- Loudoun United FC Mutually Parts Ways with Coach Ryan Martin
- Match Recap - USL Championship Playoffs Round 1
- Loudoun United FC Prep for Playoffs after Falling to North Carolina FC
- A Message from the LUFC President