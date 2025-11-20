USL Championship Young Player of the Year Winner - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United

Published on November 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The USL Championship announced today that Loudoun United FC's Abdellatif Aboukoura had been voted the 2025 USL Championship Young Player of the Year after leading the club to the postseason for the first time in its history with a sparkling breakout campaign.







