USHL Alumni: Mikhail Yegorov BU Hockey Frozen Four Interview

April 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers YouTube Video







Mikhail Yegorov start of the 2024-25 season with the Omaha Lancers and is now finishing the season playing with Boston University in the NCAA Frozen Four. #USHL

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.