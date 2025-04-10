USHL Alumni: Mikhail Yegorov BU Hockey Frozen Four Interview
April 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Omaha Lancers YouTube Video
Mikhail Yegorov start of the 2024-25 season with the Omaha Lancers and is now finishing the season playing with Boston University in the NCAA Frozen Four. #USHL
Check out the Omaha Lancers Statistics
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
