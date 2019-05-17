Uriarte Homers, Registers Three Hits in Fireflies Loss

May 17, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





ROME, GA - Fireflies catcher Juan Uriarte had a stellar night at the dish in Friday's series-opening loss in Rome. The Columbia backstop notched three hits on the evening, including a two-run blast into left field. It was Uriarte's second homer of the season.

The two-run shot from Uriarte made it a one-run ballgame in the fifth. Rome (20-21) answered the deep fly with a seven-run inning in the bottom half of the frame. During the rally, 12 different Braves batters came to the plate.

Columbia (15-26) was kept in check at the plate yet again by Braves starter Odalvi Javier (W, 2-2). Two of Rome's three wins against the Fireflies have come with Javier on the mound.

For the Fireflies, Tylor Megill made another impressive appearance in relief. In his second outing in Columbia threads, the righty pitched two scoreless innings and struck out five.

SCORING SUMMARY:

Bottom 1: Greg Cullen triples to left, Justin Dean scores...Trey Harris singles to right, scoring Cullen from third...Griffin Benson doubles to center, Harris scores. ROM 3, COL 0

Bottom 3: Logan Brown reaches on a throwing error by Shervyen Newton, Greg Cullen scores. ROM 4, COL 0

Top 4: Chase Chambers grounds into a double play, Hansel Moreno scores. ROM 4, COL 1

Top 5: Juan Uriarte hits a two-run homer to left. Uriarte and Gerson Molina both score. ROM 4, COL 3

Bottom 5: Trey Harris doubles, Ricardo Rodriguez scores...Logan Brown doubles, Greg Cullen and Harris both score...Griffin Benson doubles, Brown scores...Justin Dean doubles, Benson and Derian Cruz score...Cullen singles to left, Dean scores. ROM 11, COL 3

Columbia continues its series in Rome on Saturday at 6:00 ET. You can follow the action live at FireFliesLivestream.com or on the MiLB.TV app.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.