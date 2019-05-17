Legends Return Home to Walk It off in Tenth Inning

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - In front of 5,456 fans, the Lexington Legends walked it off at Whitaker Bank Ballpark with a 5-4 victory over the Asheville Tourists. The Legends are now in second place in the Southern Division, 3.0 games behind the Charleston RiverDogs. This is their fifth walk off victory this season.

The Tourists were first to strike in the top of the second inning. Coco Montes blasted a solo homer to right field and Asheville led, 1-0.

Lexington answered in the bottom of the same inning. Juan Carlos Negret tattooed his fifth homer of the season to left field and the game was tied, 1-1.

Kyle Datres homered in the top of the fifth inning putting the Tourists on top, 2-1.

The Legends then took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Negret lined a leadoff single to centerfield then moved to second when Jackson Lueck drew a walk. Jeison Guzman smashed a three-run home run to right field, putting Lexington ahead 4-2.

Asheville tied the game in the top of the seventh inning. Coco Montes lined a leadoff single then advanced to third when Daniel Montano also reached on a single. With runners at the corners, Kyle Datres singled home Montes while moving Montano to second. Terrin Vavra then grounded to the shortstop but a throwing error by the Legends brought home Montano and the game was tied, 4-4.

Lexington walked it off in the bottom of the tenth inning. Lueck was placed at second base as the Pace of Play Runner. He moved to third on a sacrifice bunt to the third base side of the mound by Guzman. Rubendy Jaquez then popped up a sacrifice fly to centerfield and Lueck beat the throw to the plate to secure the victory, 5-4.

Austin Lambright was awarded the victory for the Legends, pitching 2.0 perfect innings while striking out four. Alexander Martinez was given the loss throwing 1.2 innings allowing the winning run while walking one and striking out two.

The Legends and Tourists face off for game two tomorrow, May 18 at 6:35pm. RHP Charlie Neuweiler (1-2, 2.86 ERA) will face Asheville's LHP Nick Bush (2-3, 5.56 ERA).

