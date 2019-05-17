Four Hoppers Homers Give Greensboro Series-Opening Win

GREENSBORO, NC - Greensboro hit four home runs and topped the BlueClaws 8-3 on Friday night at First National Bank Field.

Greensboro broke open a 3-3 with five runs in the fifth inning. Mason Martin hit a two-run home run off Victor Santos to give the Hoppers the lead. Blake Bennett came on for his BlueClaws debut and gave up a home run to Grant Koch and a two-run home run to Patrick Dorrian.

The BlueClaws (14-25) had their three-game win streak snapped while Greensboro (25-14) has now taken the first two games from the BlueClaws this season.

Lakewood starter Victor Santos (2-3) took the loss, allowing five runs on nine hits over 4.1 innings of work.

Meanwhile, Hoppers starter Alex Manasa gave up three runs over seven innings to improve to 4-0 on the season.

The BlueClaws took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run home run by Luis Garcia, his second home run of the season and third of his career.

After Greensboro got two runs in the second inning - a solo home run by Fabricio Macias and an RBI double from Michael Gretler - the Hoppers took the lead in the third on an RBI double from Rodolfo Castro.

Ben Pelletier leveled the score with an opposite field home run, his fourth of the year, in the top of the fourth for the BlueClaws before the Hoppers scored the next five runs.

Carlos De La Cruz had two hits for Lakewood.

Francisco Morales threw the last three innings for the BlueClaws, allowing no runs and fanning six. The teams continue their five-game, four-day series on Saturday at 7:00 pm. RHP Kevin Gowdy starts for Lakewood.

