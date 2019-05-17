Six-Run 10th Inning Seals Victory over Charleston

May 17, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





Charleston, SC: The GreenJackets (20-20) came into Charleston (23-18) 3.5 games out of 1st place. On Friday night, the Jackets closed the gap to just 2.5 games as they scored six runs in the 10th inning, and stole the series opener of the four-game set by a final of 8-3.

The game started with the RiverDogs threatening in the 1st and 2nd inning facing GreenJackets starter Seth Corry. Charleston left runners on the corners in the 1st inning, and followed it up by leaving the bases loaded in the 2nd inning.

In a scoreless game in the 3rd inning, and Jose Layer on 2nd base for the GreenJackets, Nico Giarratano singled and the Jackets took a 1-0 advantage. It was Giarratano's 7th RBI of 2019 and his 2nd consecutive game with a run-batted-in. He finishes the night 2-5, with an RBI.

Seth Corry went the first four innings without allowing a run. In the 5th, Corry allowed two men to reach base. He left the game and Tyler Schimpf entered. Schimpf allowed an RBI single to Canaan Smith, and the run would be charged to Corry. It tied the game at one, but Schimpf did not allow another run in the inning.

The GreenJackets bats went to work again in the 7th inning. Mikey Edie's RBI single scored Layer from 2nd base, and the GreenJackets grabbed a 2-1 lead. Edie finishes the night 2-5, with an RBI and he collects back-to-back multi-hit games. It is the 1st two multi-hit contests for Edie this season.

Charleston quickly scored a run in the bottom of the 7th inning. An RBI single on the infield for Josh Breaux tied the score at two. Tyler Schimpf went three innings out of the Jackets bullpen allowing just one-run and striking-out four.

We went to the 10th inning, and the Augusta offense exploded. With Mikey Edie starting on 2nd base, Orlando Garcia's sacrifice bunt went back to the mound. Charleston reliever Bryan Blanton picked-it-up and threw to 3rd base. 3rd baseman Ricky Surum missed it, and it rolled down the line as Edie trotted home to give the Jackets a 3-2 lead.

Shane Matheny followed it up with a double to make the score 4-2. After Frankie Tostado singled, Diego Rincones drove home two runs on a triple and the GreenJackets grew the lead to 6-2. Aaron Bond came up next and had a triple for himself making it 7-2 Augusta. The scoring was capped off on a Layer RBI groundout and the Jackets led it 8-2.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, the RiverDogs were able to plate one run, but it was unearned off Ben Madison, and the Jackets win the series opener 8-3, as Madison collects his 2nd win of the year. He finishes the night going three innings without allowing an earned run.

Player of the Game: Diego Rincones, 2-5, 2 RBI

On a night where the Augusta lineup had multiple candidates for Player of the Game, it's hard to deny that Diego Rincones has been a force at the plate in the month of May. He is now hitting .323 for the month, and he has eight RBI's.

Tomorrow's Game: 6:05 PM @ Charleston RiverDogs, Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, Charleston, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (CHS) RHP Luis Medina (0-2, 8.49 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Sean Hjelle (1-2, 2.50 ERA)

It's the San Francisco Giants #6 Prospect in the organization to make the start in the 2nd game of the series with the RiverDogs. Hjelle, the 2nd round selection in 2018 by the Giants, and opening day starter for the GreenJackets, has 40 strikeouts to only eight walks so far in 2019. Hjelle's last start came in front of friends from his old stomping grounds at the University of Kentucky, as he pitched in the city of Lexington where he went to school. Against the Lexington Legends on May 13th, Hjelle went 4.1 innings without allowing a run. He struck out four, and walked only one.

Luis Medina faces the GreenJackets for the 2nd time this year. Medina faced the Jackets back on April 20th and went five innings, allowing just one run. He also had five strikeouts. The 20-year old right-hander signed with the Yankees as an International Free Agent back in 2017.

About the Augusta GreenJackets

SRP Park is the anchor piece of Riverside Village, a live, work, "playball" development which includes apartment living, senior living, retail, restaurants, class "A" office space, and a Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. To learn more about SRP Park and hosting events and availability, visit www.thesrppark.com.

2019 Augusta GreenJackets season tickets are on sale now. To learn more about the benefits and to get in on the 2019 action, visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com or call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.