URFC Goalkeeper Coach James White Looking to the Future

February 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







Wanting to give back to the Utah community, Utah Royals FC goalkeeping coach James White invited local university and club coaches to attend a training session. Former Southampton F.C. goalkeeper of the Premier League ran a 150 minute session with four goalkeepers consisting of US Women's National team member Mandy McGlynn, US Women's Future Camp invitee Mia Justus, NCAA National Champion Cristina Roque, and a non roster invitee.

"I think it's really important that we try to build a relationship with the local goalkeeper coaches in the area," said White, England U19 goalkeeper coach. "It's brilliant to make connections with people who are working towards the same thing as we are in the goalkeeping department here, developing at the top level."

Training consisted of many different phases starting with warmups. Afterwards the goalkeepers isolated themselves from the field players, as the group of goalkeepers participated in drills specific to shot stopping and distribution. With the full squad, breaking pressure and offensive buildup were emphasized before moving to a full field 11v11. Ending the session with set pieces, White instructed the squad on placement and finishing, as well defending and goalkeeper decisions. White who is also URFC's set piece specialist, took direction on all related matters.

"Everybody was engaged and locked in throughout the session, I think the players did a really good job pushing each other. Obviously you can see that began with the staff with the standards and expectations they have set," said Michele Dalton, Utah State Assistant Coach reflecting on the mornings training session. "Everything here is done at an extremely high level, the Royals have a fantastic organization"

Post training White held a seminar with the local coaches answering questions, reviewing the tactics of the goalkeeper position, and a behind the scenes look of all the preparation that goes on during a match week.

"James clearly knows the game really well and thinks through each and every level of it, every aspect of the game and how it integrates with the team."said BYU Assistant Coach, Tasha Bell. "It was really great to see James' full picture from the beginning to the end of what he's trying to do and how he communicates that to his keepers and how that translates to the field."

Utah Royals FC returns to action after flipping the script under Head Coach Coenraets finishing the 2024 season 5-4-2, 17 pts under Coenraets helm. Hosting 2024 expansion sibling Bay FC at America First Field on March 15 URFC look to continue its unbeaten streak against Bay after completing the 2024 sweep. Don't miss this year's action, season tickets are available now at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/.

