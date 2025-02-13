Five San Diego Wave FC Players Called up for FIFA's February International Window

February 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Five San Diego Wave FC Players Called Up for FIFA's February International Window SAN DIEGO (Feb. 13, 2025) - San Diego Wave FC announced today that five of the Club's players have been called up to international duty for FIFA's February international window, taking place Feb. 17 - 26.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan will represent Canada Soccer in the 2025 Pintar Cup in Murcia, Spain. The federation will play three matches against Mexico, China PR and Chinese Taipei. Sheridan has played for the Canadian Women's National Team since 2016 and has since made 56 appearances (51 starts) while recording 29 clean sheets at the international level.

Defender Kaitlyn Torpey has been named to the Australia Women's National Team roster for three matches as part of the SheBelieves Cup versus Japan, the United States and Colombia. Fans can see Torpey play on the international stage at Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m in San Diego. Torpey made her debut with the CommBank Matildas in February of 2024 and went on to play 107 minutes across three matches at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sweden has named defender Hanna Lundkvist to its roster for the UEFA Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales. Lundkvist first debuted with the senior national team in February of 2023 and has since earned 17 appearances while helping the team qualify for the 2025 European Championship.

Forward Kyra Carusa will compete in the UEFA Nations League matches for the Republic of Ireland's Women's National Team. The federation is set to kickoff the first two matches against Turkey and Slovenia. Carusa has represented Ireland since 2021, making 22 appearances, scoring four goals and representing the country in the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

Midfielder Gia Corley has been called up to the U-23 German Youth National Team for a pair of friendly matches. Germany's first match will take place against England in Walsall, England before they travel to Almancil, Portugal to face the Netherlands. Corley has played for the German Youth National Teams from the U-17 to U-23 levels, including two FIFA World Cups (U-17 and U-20).

International Schedule

Canada vs. China PR

Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. PT

Pinatar Arena Football Center in Murcia, Spain

U-23 Germany vs. U-23 England

Thursday, Feb. 20 at 11:30 a.m. PT in Walsall, England

Australia vs. Japan

Thursday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. PT

Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, TX

Sweden vs. Denmark

Friday, Feb. 21 at 10:15 a.m. PT

Odense Stadium in Odense, Denmark

Republic of Ireland vs. Turkey

Friday, Feb. 21 at 11:30 a.m. PT

Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, Ireland

Canada vs. Mexico

Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. PT

Pinatar Arena Football Center in Murcia, Spain

Australia vs. USA

Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. PT

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ

U-23 Germany vs. U-23 Netherlands

Monday, Feb. 24 at 5 a.m. PT in Almancil, Portugal

Republic of Ireland vs. Slovenia

Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. PT

Bonifika Stadium in Koper, Slovenia

Canada vs. Chinese Taipei

Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. PT

Pinatar Arena Football Center in Murcia, Spain

Sweden vs. Wales

Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 11:15 a.m. PT

STÃ ÂK Racecourse in Wrexham, Wales

Australia vs. Colombia

Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m. PT

Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, CA

