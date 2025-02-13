Five San Diego Wave FC Players Called up for FIFA's February International Window
February 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
Five San Diego Wave FC Players Called Up for FIFA's February International Window SAN DIEGO (Feb. 13, 2025) - San Diego Wave FC announced today that five of the Club's players have been called up to international duty for FIFA's February international window, taking place Feb. 17 - 26.
Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan will represent Canada Soccer in the 2025 Pintar Cup in Murcia, Spain. The federation will play three matches against Mexico, China PR and Chinese Taipei. Sheridan has played for the Canadian Women's National Team since 2016 and has since made 56 appearances (51 starts) while recording 29 clean sheets at the international level.
Defender Kaitlyn Torpey has been named to the Australia Women's National Team roster for three matches as part of the SheBelieves Cup versus Japan, the United States and Colombia. Fans can see Torpey play on the international stage at Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m in San Diego. Torpey made her debut with the CommBank Matildas in February of 2024 and went on to play 107 minutes across three matches at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Sweden has named defender Hanna Lundkvist to its roster for the UEFA Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales. Lundkvist first debuted with the senior national team in February of 2023 and has since earned 17 appearances while helping the team qualify for the 2025 European Championship.
Forward Kyra Carusa will compete in the UEFA Nations League matches for the Republic of Ireland's Women's National Team. The federation is set to kickoff the first two matches against Turkey and Slovenia. Carusa has represented Ireland since 2021, making 22 appearances, scoring four goals and representing the country in the 2023 FIFA World Cup.
Midfielder Gia Corley has been called up to the U-23 German Youth National Team for a pair of friendly matches. Germany's first match will take place against England in Walsall, England before they travel to Almancil, Portugal to face the Netherlands. Corley has played for the German Youth National Teams from the U-17 to U-23 levels, including two FIFA World Cups (U-17 and U-20).
International Schedule
Canada vs. China PR
Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. PT
Pinatar Arena Football Center in Murcia, Spain
U-23 Germany vs. U-23 England
Thursday, Feb. 20 at 11:30 a.m. PT in Walsall, England
Australia vs. Japan
Thursday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. PT
Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, TX
Sweden vs. Denmark
Friday, Feb. 21 at 10:15 a.m. PT
Odense Stadium in Odense, Denmark
Republic of Ireland vs. Turkey
Friday, Feb. 21 at 11:30 a.m. PT
Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, Ireland
Canada vs. Mexico
Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. PT
Pinatar Arena Football Center in Murcia, Spain
Australia vs. USA
Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. PT
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ
U-23 Germany vs. U-23 Netherlands
Monday, Feb. 24 at 5 a.m. PT in Almancil, Portugal
Republic of Ireland vs. Slovenia
Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. PT
Bonifika Stadium in Koper, Slovenia
Canada vs. Chinese Taipei
Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. PT
Pinatar Arena Football Center in Murcia, Spain
Sweden vs. Wales
Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 11:15 a.m. PT
STÃ ÂK Racecourse in Wrexham, Wales
Australia vs. Colombia
Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m. PT
Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, CA
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 13, 2025
- Five San Diego Wave FC Players Called up for FIFA's February International Window - San Diego Wave FC
- Kansas City Selected as 2025 MexTour W Host City for Mexican Women's National Team Friendly against Jamaica - Kansas City Current
- Shell Energy Stadium to Host 2025 MexTour W Friendly Between Mexico and Jamaica - Houston Dash
- Gotham FC and Dove Join Forces in Game-Changing Partnership to Support Girls in Sports - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Orlando Pride Extends Defender Emily Sams Through 2027 Season - Orlando Pride
- Washington Spirit Signs Ugandan Defender Shadia Nankya - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- Five San Diego Wave FC Players Called up for FIFA's February International Window
- San Diego Wave FC's Hispanic Heritage Month Photoshoot Wins CLUBELEVEN Photo Contest
- San Diego Wave FC 2025 Single Match Tickets on Sale Today
- Katie Ritchie Represents San Diego Wave FC in Groundbreaking All-Female Coaching Leadership Course
- San Diego Wave FC Announces Coaching Staff Additions