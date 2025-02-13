Shell Energy Stadium to Host 2025 MexTour W Friendly Between Mexico and Jamaica

February 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON (Feb. 13, 2025) - Houston and Kansas City have been selected as host cities for the third annual MexTour W, with matches scheduled for April 2025. The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) today announced details for the two games featuring the Mexican Women's National Team against Jamaica.

Date Time Venue, City

Saturday, April 5 vs. Jamaica 4:30 p.m. local CPKC Stadium, Kansas City

Tuesday, April 8 vs. Jamaica 7:30 p.m. local Shell Energy Stadium, Houston

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, February 18 at 10 a.m. local time via www.SomosLocales.com.

Under the leadership of Head Coach Pedro Lopez, the Mexican Women's National Team will use the two matches to strengthen and solidify their squad as they gear up for the qualification tournament for the 2027 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Olympics. The team is led by center back and current captain Rebeca Bernal (CF Monterrey). Other notable players include San Diego Wave star winger María Sanchez and Houston Dash forward Diana Ordóñez.

The event in Kansas City will mark the first-ever national team international match at the new CPKC Stadium, which opened in 2024 as the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional team. With a capacity of 11,500 spectators, the state-of-the-art venue is home to the Kansas City Current of the NWSL. Last November, CPKC Stadium hosted the NWSL championship match and in 2025 is set to host the NCAA Women's College Cup.

Opened in 2012 with a capacity of more than 20,000 spectators, Houston's Shell Energy Stadium is home to the Houston Dash of the NWSL, and Houston Dynamo of MLS. The venue hosted the second ever MexTour W match in 2023, with Mexico defeating the Houston Dash 5-1.

The Mexican women last played Jamaica in the first round of the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, with Mexico recording a victory. Jamaica, nicknamed the "Reggae Girlz," is led by Head Coach Hubert Busby Jr., and captain Khadija Monifa "Bunny" Shaw, a star forward for Manchester City. She is the all-time leading scorer for both her club and national team, and the most capped player in the history of the Jamaican women's national team.

MexTour W serves as a platform for talented athletes to inspire and pave the way for future generations of women in the sport. These tour games showcase the Mexican Women's National Team, while creating a movement for the youth to play, be inspired, and be empowered by the sport. The matches are televised on the Univision family of networks and digital platforms.

The Mexican Women's National Team 2025 U.S. Tour is sponsored by 7UP, AT&T, Burger King, Casillero del Diablo, Clamato, El Mexicano® Brand, McCafe at Home, Michelob ULTRA, Peñafiel, Squirt, and Strauss.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.