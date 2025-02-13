Washington Spirit Signs Ugandan Defender Shadia Nankya

February 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has signed Ugandan defender Shadia Nankya to a two-year contract with 2027 and 2028 team options in a transfer from Egypt's FC Masar, the clubs announced today. The move involved a transfer fee paid to FC Masar by the Spirit.

"Shadia has shown great potential throughout her young professional career in Egypt," said President of Soccer Operations/General Manager Mark Krikorian. "We expect her to be an important contributor to the Spirit throughout her tenure at the club."

During her tenure with FC Masar, Nankya started all 27 matches in which she appeared, scoring three goals and contributing to 19 clean sheets. Prior to the 24-year-old's move to Egypt, she played for Uganda Christian University's Lady Cardinals. Nankya made her senior international debut for the Uganda women's national team in 2021. She will occupy an international slot on the Spirit roster.

"The Spirit has offered me an opportunity to grow and develop my football talent and with this comes world-class training facilities and coaches supporting me," said Nankya. "Playing at the highest level in women's football at the Spirit will also serve as an inspiration to thousands of girls in primary and secondary schools in Uganda, the wider East African region and also locally in Washington, D.C."

The Spirit will take the field in 2025 looking to build on this year's second place finish in the NWSL. Behind stellar performances from the side's star players and rookie phenoms, the Spirit set new single season club marks on the pitch in wins (18, also a league record), points (56) and goals (51) in front of record attendances at Audi Field in 2024. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members.

