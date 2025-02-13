Orlando Pride Extends Defender Emily Sams Through 2027 Season

February 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has extended defender Emily Sams to remain with the Club through the 2027 season, it was announced today. Sams is coming off a 2024 season that saw her win the 2024 NWSL Defender of the Year award and earn her first USWNT cap.

"Extending Emily's future with the Pride through 2027 represents an important milestone for our club," Orlando Pride Vice President and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "Emily embodies everything we value in a Pride player - exceptional talent, unwavering commitment, and strong leadership both on and off the field. Her defensive prowess and ability to read the game have been instrumental to our backline, and her presence in the locker room helps drive the culture we're building here in Orlando. This extension reflects not only our belief in Emily's abilities but also our commitment to maintaining a core group of players who understand what it means to represent this club and this community."

In 2024, Sams was named NWSL 2024 Defender of the Year helping the Pride defense break numerous club and league records while also helping the Pride lift the 2024 NWSL Shield and 2024 NWSL Championship. Sams was the first Pride player to win the award in Club history. Sams ranked second in the NWSL in recoveries (163) and is the Club leader in possessions in the defensive third (108), clearances (76) and blocks (16). She was also part of a Pride backline that broke the NWSL records for most shutouts in a single season (13) and consecutive minutes without allowing a goal (554).

Since being drafted by the Pride with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft, Sams has appeared in 55 matches, recorded two assists and scored one goal. In her rookie season in 2023, the defender came just three minutes away from earning Iron Woman recognition, given to those who play every minute of a season.

Sams also made her USWNT debut in 2024 on Oct. 27, 2024, where she played the full 90 minutes in a 3-1 victory over Iceland. Sams was also a member of the USWNT that won the Gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride extends defender Emily Sams through the 2027 season.

