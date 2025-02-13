Kansas City Selected as 2025 MexTour W Host City for Mexican Women's National Team Friendly against Jamaica

February 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - CPKC Stadium has been selected as a host venue for the third annual MexTour W, with matches scheduled for April 2025. The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) today announced details for the two games featuring the Mexican Women's National Team against Jamaica.

Mexico will face Jamaica in Kansas City Saturday, April 5 at 4:30 p.m. CT. The match will mark the first-ever international friendly at CPKC Stadium, which opened in March 2024 as the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional team.

"To host the first-ever international friendly at CPKC Stadium is a privilege and we are excited to host both Mexico and Jamaica to experience our world-class venue," said Kansas City Current Senior Vice President of Commercial Missy Jenkins. "We know that Kansas City is the Soccer Capital of America, but we want the best athletes across the globe to experience what it's like to have facilities of their own, and fans of those athletes to experience a fan atmosphere that's unrivaled."

CPKC Stadium is no stranger to hosting high-profile events, as the venue hosted the 2024 NWSL Championship match and is set to host the NCAA Women's College Cup in 2025. CPKC Stadium has hosted the 2024 Big 12 Soccer Championship, the semifinal round of the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup and the 2024 installment of The Women's Cup, which brought international club teams from three different continents to Kansas City.

Below is the match schedule for the third annual MexTour W.

Date Time Venue, City

Saturday, April 5 vs. Jamaica 4:30 p.m. local CPKC Stadium, Kansas City

Tuesday, April 8 vs. Jamaica 7:30 p.m. local Shell Energy Stadium, Houston

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, February 18 at 10 a.m. local time via www.SomosLocales.com.

FROM MEXTOUR W

Under the leadership of Head Coach Pedro Lopez, the Mexican Women's National Team will use the two matches to strengthen and solidify their squad as they gear up for the qualification tournament for the 2027 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Olympics. The team is led by center back and current captain Rebeca Bernal (CF Monterrey). Other notable players include San Diego Wave star winger María Sanchez and Houston Dash forward Diana Ordóñez.

The Mexican women last played Jamaica in the first round of the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, with Mexico recording a victory. Jamaica, nicknamed the "Reggae Girlz," is led by Head Coach Hubert Busby Jr., and captain Khadija Monifa "Bunny" Shaw, a star forward for Manchester City. She is the all-time leading scorer for both her club and national team, and the most capped player in the history of the Jamaican women's national team.

MexTour W serves as a platform for talented athletes to inspire and pave the way for future generations of women in the sport. These tour games showcase the Mexican Women's National Team, while creating a movement for the youth to play, be inspired, and be empowered by the sport. The matches are televised on the Univision family of networks and digital platforms.

