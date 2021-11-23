Updated 2021-22 Promotional Schedule Announced

Please take a look at our updated promotional schedule. Here are a few changes to highlight. Due to some licensing issues, December 4th will no longer be Yellowstone Night. In its place, the Mayhem will be hosting Tickets for Toys instead; fans are encouraged to bring a toy to be donated to The Methodist's Home for Children and Youth in exchange for "buy one, get one" ticket to that night's game. February 18th will now change to "Girl Scout" Night with Scout Night moving to April 8th. The change was made to offer both organizations an opportunity to come out on their own night! The final update to the promotional schedule is that SpongeBob SquarePants Night will replace Smurfs Night on March 26th. For more details about these nights and the rest of our promotional schedule, please read below!

Friday, October 29th : Opening Night. Celebrate the return of Mayhem hockey! Come early for a pre-game Trunk or Treat tailgate to celebrate Spooky Times. All fans are welcome to participate in creating their own trunk or treat booth with pre-packaged goodies for kids; kids, wear your best costumes! The first 1,000 people in the arena will receive a free magnet schedule.

Saturday and Sunday, November 13th and 14th: Military Weekend. Join us on Veteran's Day Weekend as we take a moment to appreciate those who have gone and beyond to protect our freedoms and allow us to enjoy many things such as hockey. We will be wearing specialty jerseys this weekend.

Friday, November 26th: Red Out Friday. All fans are encouraged to wear red as we try to red out the Coliseum. This season, most Fridays will be a Red Out Friday where fans should wear their red Mayhem gear all day and encourage other folks to come out to the game that night too. We will also be celebrating Faith and Family that night as well so bring your church groups out to partake in the fun!

Saturday, November 27th: B.Y.O.F. We might not be able to run a BYOB promotion, but you can bring your own friend to a Mayhem game. All season tickets will get an extra ticket to invite a friend who has never been to a game before! MAC will also be bringing out a few friends of his fr from the community! All of this fun is brought to you courtesy of Tropical Smoothie Café of Macon.

Saturday, December 4th: Tickets for Toys Night. It's the holiday season all right. The Mayhem are asking everyone to get into the giving spirit by encouraging fans to bring toys to donate to The Methodist's Home for Children and Youth. Any fan who brings a toy to donate will be eligible for a "buy one, get one" ticket to the game that night!

Friday, December 10th: Red Out Friday. Round number 2 for a Friday night red out. Calling all Healthcare Heroes as we show our appreciation for everything they do with a special discounted price for them!

Saturday, December 11th: A Charlie Brown Christmas. Snoopy, Woodstock, and the rest of the Peanuts gang are back and better than ever with specialty jerseys! With it being Christmas, that means a good ole fashioned Teddy Bear Toss! Bring out some stuffed animals to throw onto the ice after the first Mayhem goal! All of this Christmas joy is brought to you by Peanuts and Coca-Cola.

Thursday, December 16th: Thirsty Thursday. Who doesn't like a drink special? Come get a cheaper drink courtesy of Dry County Brewing Co.

Thursday, January 13th: Thirsty Thursday. Beer and Hockey. It should sell itself. Once again, all of the fun is brought to you by Dry County Brewing Co.

Friday, January 14th: Red Out Friday. You know the drill; rock the red. Mercer University students, ditch the orange and wear red for a change. All Mercer students will receive a special discounted price!

Saturday, January 15th: Country Moo-sic Night. Mooooove on down to the Macon Coliseum for a whole mess of farm fun presented by Georgia Grown. Complete with specialty jerseys and a slew of country music, this night is sure to be amoosing (our apologies but the puns are so easy). They call hockey rinks "barns", but we may have taken that too literally tonight.

Saturday, January 29th: Outdoors, Indoors Night. It's time to bring the great outdoors, indoors. All fans are encouraged to wear their camouflage as we go hunting for a win. The team will be equipped with their own Mossy Oak camo jerseys perfect for the duck blind. Would duck calls make a good crowd noise creator? Our money is on yes.

Thursday, February 17th: Thirsty Thursday. Something about a Thursday night just makes us incredibly thirsty. Good thing Dry County Brewing Co. is there to help us out!

Friday, February 18th: Red Out Friday. The color is red. Get ready for a belly full of cookies as the girl scouts take over the Coliseum for Girl Scout Night.

Saturday, February 19th: Macon Music Night. Macon's music history is full of legends like Little Richard, Otis Redding, Jason Aldean, and the Allman Brothers. You can be a ramblin man as long as the Macon Coliseum is where you ramble to. Join us for some tunes from Macon's finest that will have you feeling tutti frutti as we rock some groovy specialty jerseys. A hockey game will definitely beat sitting on the dock of the bay, but hey that's just my kind of party!

Friday, February 25th: Red Out Friday. You may just want to lay out your red Mayhem gear the night before so you don't forget! Teachers make sure all your students wear red because this night is Teacher Appreciation Night. All teachers will receive a special discount.

Saturday, February 26th: Pucks and Paws. This night is for the dogs, so woof woof to all you puppers. Dogs are welcomed back to the arena for their special night. To top it off, we plan to have three different dog races for wiener dogs, small dogs, and large dogs. That sounds like it might a ruff night for the game ops people but a ton of fun for the pups and pup parents.

Thursday, March 3rd: Thirsty Thursday. Dry County Brewing Co. is coming in clutch with another Thirsty Thursday!

Friday, March 4th: Red Out Friday. You might as well clean out your closet of anything that isn't red. Calling all first responders! On First Responders Night, all first responders will receive a special discounted price to show our appreciation.

Saturday, March 5th: Rocky v. Rambo. YO, ADRIAN! It's an all out Sylvester Stallone affair when Rocky takes on Rambo. We'll be rocking specialty jerseys. Remember, " It ain't about how hard you can hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward."

Friday, March 25th: Red Out Friday. Can you guess what color we want you to wear? It's time to show some love to our friends in Milledgeville with Georgia College Night. All GC students will receive a special ticket price that night!

Saturday, March 26th: SpongeBob SquarePants Night. The Krusty Krab just looks like an old hockey barn. Wouldn't you agree? Get ready for a little hockey under the sea with SpongeBob and all of his goofy goobers.

Thursday, March 31st: Thirsty Thursday. Our favorite beer? Cheap, ice cold, and in our hands. Thanks to Dry County Brewing Co. we've got it!

Friday, April 1st: Red Out Friday. It's a Friday which means we need you to wear green. Aprils Fools! Wear red obviously. It's time to take the red all over middle Georgia as we try to red out the 478 on #478 Night. We've got some special surprises planned, but we want everyone here to see it! Bring everyone out from the 478 to see a hockey game, maybe for the first time!

Saturday, April 2nd: Autism Awareness Night. April 2nd is World Autism Awareness Day so we are teaming up with Woodfield Academy to help bring awareness and raise some money to help those who may be affected. We'll be donning some truly special jerseys for the day as we take a moment to give back!

Friday, April 8th: Red Out Friday. Not telling you what to do, but we think red looks really good on you! Also, calling all scouts for Scout Night. We will bring the hockey; you bring the fun.

Saturday, April 9th: Fan Appreciation Night. Come wrap up the regular season with us as we celebrate those who make Mayhem hockey truly special, the fans! Be sure to get here early to nab a team photo from the season. Let's end the 2021-2022 season with a bang!

*All promotional nights and giveaways are subject to change at the discretion of the franchise.*

