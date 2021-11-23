Roanoke Express Tribute Jersey Auction Information

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs host "Roanoke Express Tribute Night" on Friday, November 26 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. The game is sponsored by Carilion Clinic with media partner Q99. Puck drops at 7:05 P.M.

The Dawgs will be sporting three throwback Express jerseys - one each period. See below for the jersey schedule and auction information. Tickets are still available online and at the box office. The box office will be closed on Thanksgiving and will reopen Friday, November 26 at 10:00 A.M.

First Period - Green Jerseys (Auctioned live after game)

Second Period - Black Jerseys (Some auctioned live, some auctioned on DASH)

Third Period - Maroon Jerseys (Auctioned on DASH)

The live auction will begin immediately following the game; bidders should gather at Concourse 28. DASH auctions will begin Friday, November 26 at 10:00 A.M. and conclude Monday, November 29 at 8:00 P.M. Click here to view available jerseys on DASH.

