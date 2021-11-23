Peoria's Jack Berry Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

November 23, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Jack Berry of the Peoria Rivemren has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for November 15-21.

In only his second appearance of the season and first since October 23, Berry recorded his first professional shutout as he blanked Huntsville 1-0. The loss ended Huntsville's record start, as the Havoc had won their first 12 games of the season.

A native of Holly, MI, Berry stopped all 27 Huntsville shots, including 10 in the third period, to record the shutout as the Havoc had their goaltender puled for the extra attacker for the final 2:24 of the game. Huntsville had come into the contest averaging 4.25 goals per game during their winning streak.

Now in his second pro season and first with Peoria, Berry played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin where he was named All-Big Ten honorable mention and earned the team's Mark Johnson Rookie of the Year honor his freshman season. For his Badger career, Berry went 21-27-7 with four shutouts and a 3.05 goals against average.

Also nominated: Kasey Kulczycki, Birmingham (1 gp, 1g), Kai Edmonds, Evansville (1-0-0, 1 ga, 23 saves), Bryan Moore, Fayetteville (2 gp, 3g, 1a, shg, gwg), Max Milosek, Huntsville (1-1-0, 1.47 gaa, 0.933 sv%), Dean Balsamo, Knoxville (2 gp, hat trick, 2a, +4), Joe Drapluk, Macon (2 gp, 1g), Sean Kuhn, Pensacola (1-0-1, 2.89 gaa, 0.908 sv%), Michael Moran, Quad City (3 gp, 2g, 2a, gwg) and Travis Armstrong, Roanoke-(2 gp, 1g, 3a, +4)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.