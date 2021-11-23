Peoria-Dawgs March Schedule Change Announced

PEORIA, IL. - The Peoria Rivermen announced a schedule change on Tuesday for a future game against the Rail Yard Dawgs. A game that was previously scheduled for Saturday, March 5, 2022 will now be played on Thursday, March 3, 2022 to accommodate a Peoria Civic Center event in Carver Arena. All tickets for the March 5th date are automatically valid for the March 3rd date. Puck drop remains scheduled at 8:15 p.m. EST for the new date.

Roanoke will travel to Fayetteville to take on the Marksmen on Wednesday night, before hosting them at Berglund Center on Friday night. That game on November 26 will be Roanoke Express Tribute Night sponsored by Carilion Clinic with Q99, and Roanoke will wear three different specialty jerseys in the game. Season tickets, Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, and single game tickets are on sale now for future home games, and you can listen to the game on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

