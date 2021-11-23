Rivermen Announce March Schedule Change

November 23, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced today a HOME date schedule change with their 2021-22 regular season schedule vs. Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. The Saturday, March 5, 2022 contest will now be played and moved to Thursday, March 3, 2022 to accommodate a Peoria Civic Center event in Carver Arena. All tickets for the March 5th date are automatically valid for the March 3rd date. Puck Drop remains at 7:15 PM for the new date. For more information, log on to www.rivermen.net.

Schedule Change:

DELETE Saturday March 5, 2022 vs. Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs - 7:15PM CST - Carver Arena

ADD Thursday March 3, 2022 vs. Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs - 7:15PM CST - Carver Arena

For questions call 309-676-1040.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.