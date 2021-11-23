Rivermen Announce March Schedule Change
November 23, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release
PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced today a HOME date schedule change with their 2021-22 regular season schedule vs. Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. The Saturday, March 5, 2022 contest will now be played and moved to Thursday, March 3, 2022 to accommodate a Peoria Civic Center event in Carver Arena. All tickets for the March 5th date are automatically valid for the March 3rd date. Puck Drop remains at 7:15 PM for the new date. For more information, log on to www.rivermen.net.
Schedule Change:
DELETE Saturday March 5, 2022 vs. Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs - 7:15PM CST - Carver Arena
ADD Thursday March 3, 2022 vs. Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs - 7:15PM CST - Carver Arena
For questions call 309-676-1040.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2021
- Jack Berry Named SPHL Player of the Week - Peoria Rivermen
- Rivermen Announce March Schedule Change - Peoria Rivermen
- Peoria-Dawgs March Schedule Change Announced - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Peoria's Jack Berry Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week - SPHL
- Dawgs Announce Three Player Transactions - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.