Upcoming Homestand Information (April 18th-April 23rd)

Opening Weekend at The Diamond has already officially come and gone. For the Lake Elsinore Storm players, it was immediately followed by a regular six-game road trip to Rancho Cucamonga before the Lake Elsinore Storm return home for their own preliminary six-game homestand. With these additional days, there is many more promotions and things happening inside the stadium from April 18th to April 23rd.

Trivia Tuesday Presented by Southern California Toyota:

Date: Tuesday, April 18th

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

Trivia Tuesdays in 2023 are leveling up! This season, we will have a live in-game trivia tournament on our Oscar Tortola Group Party Deck that plays while the game is occurring on the field! Typical inning-break shenanigans will still be had including trivia questions, fan races, competitions against our players, and much more!

_Trivia Rules: _

Teams: 6 or Fewer People

Timeline: Trivia Begins in the Top of the 2nd Inning, Ends in the Middle of the 4th inning, & the Winner will be Announced in Stadium at End of 4th

Gameplay:

âââââ- 1 Â½ questions per batter (5 questions per half inning & the round closes when the final out is made)

âââââ- If a round is over and there are 1 or fewer outs, your host will ask a 5-point BONUS question (Upon their discretion)

Prizes:

âââââ-Grand Prize: One Free Night in our Oscar Tortola Group Suite!

Other Information:

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concessions and Batter up Bakery are open

Woof Wednesday Presented By What's Barking Premium Dog Treats:

Date: Wednesday, April 19th

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

Every Wednesday, all year long, you can bring your good boy to the ballpark for just $1 at our Ticket Office. Dogs make every day better but they make baseball games perfect!

Presented by What's Barking Premium Dog Treats, they will be available on our concourse to discuss their unique and delicious dog treats and provide samples for pooches in attendance!

Other Information:

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concessions and Batter up Bakery are open

Thursday Bites Presented by Shamrock Foods Company

Date: Thursday, April 20th

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

Thursday Bites Presented by Shamrock Foods Company will now include TWO free food items from local vendors with your ticket into the ballpark! On this Thursday, in celebration of Earth Day, we are also offering a "Bring a Can, Get a Can" promotion where you may bring a bag of used cans ready to recycle to the ballpark and you will receive one free can of soda at our Info Booth!

Recently announced: The #StormTheLake ON US: Fan Card Giveaway.

Introducing, the 2023 Fan Cards. This card which will be handed out at our front gates for those who have purchased tickets is good for 2 tickets for $25 to any non-Saturday Storm game. Additionally, these may be used for 2 tickets for $65 including the AYCE Saturday games. Every pass also offers 5% off Merch at the Team Store and is good for multi-uses.

Must be Presented at our Box Office & Must be Purchased in Increments of Two

Other Information:

- Fan Card Giveaway upon entry (1 per person)

- Two Free Food Samples from local restaurants (Hardway Wings & URBN Market Fusion)

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concessions Stand 2 & 3, Batter-up Bakery, Michi Tacos, & Mountain Mike's Pizza are all open

951 Night

Date: Friday, April 21st

Gates Open: 6:00 PM

First Pitch: 7:00 PM

A night to celebrate everything that makes the 951 the place we all call home! With a beautiful car show in Lot A before the game and as many city officials as possible involved in our pre-game festivities, please show up to represent the 951 on Friday night for 951 Night!

All Information:

- Car Show in Lot A

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 2 & 3, Batter-up Bakery, Michi Tacos, & Mountain Mike's Pizza are all open

"The Show"

Date: Saturday, April 22nd

Gates Open: 4:00 PM

First Pitch: 5:00 PM

Your ticket into the stadium on Saturdays now includes parking in Lot C, all-you-can-eat from gates open (Early Access at 3:45 PM) until mid-1st, a Lightning Squad Pep Band performance, wild pre-game entertainment, nonstop fan interaction/fun, and much more!

"The Show Preview" which includes all the fun you can handle without all the food you can eat, is now both available at our Box Office and Online for just $20!

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 2 & 3, Batter-up Bakery, Michi Tacos, & Mountain Mike's Pizza are all available

Sunday RUNday

Date: Sunday, April 23rd

Gates Open: 12:00 PM

First Pitch: 1:00 PM

Our Kids Run the Show has been such a popular promotion that we decided to extend it to the entire season! Every Sunday, your kids will have the opportunity to become an emcee, PA announcer, photographer, member of our grounds crew, and more for one half-inning at a time by visiting the Info booth before the game and signing up! There will now also be a pre-game market every Sunday in Parking Lot A from 11 AM - 3 PM for our family's to enjoy before settling in for baseball fun!

All Information:

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 2 & 3, Batter-up Bakery, Michi Tacos, & Mountain Mike's Pizza are all available

Make sure to get all of your tickets solely on StormBaseball.com

