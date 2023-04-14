Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Stockton

The Grizzlies and Ports continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Jordy Vargas and Ports RHP Yehizon Sanchez are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Tonight's promotion:

Friday, April 14 at 6:50 pm:

+ Country Night - My Job Depends on Ag

Presented by Stamoules Produce Company

+ Friday Night Fireworks

Presented by Westside Equipment Company

YEE HAW: Tonight, the Fresno Grizzlies celebrate Country Night - My Job Depends On Ag presented by Stamoules Produce Company. There will also be postgame Friday Night Fireworks presented by Westside Equipment Company.

WILD, WILD WEDNESDAY: The Grizzlies dominated the Ports 14-2 Wednesday night for their first win at Chukchansi Park in 2023. Fresno recorded 16 hits with six of them landing for extra-bases, including their first triple of the season, courtesy of Andy Perez. Eight of the Grizzlies' nine starters reached base via hit while adding 11 walks to their crooked line. The Grizzlies plated at least one run in seven of their eight innings with four waltzing home in the fourth. Six players notched one or more RBI while five batters mustered multiple hits. Luis Mendez raced home four times, ending his evening one run shy of a Grizzlies single game record (5, Jack Mayfield, August 21, 2017).

GIDDY UP ON OFFENSE: The Grizzlies rank second in Minor League Baseball with a .309 batting average (Modesto Nuts, .310). A big reason the Grizzlies are ranked second is thanks to outfielder Jake Snider. The Louisville product is tied for second in Minor League Baseball with a .556 batting average. Fresno also ranks first in Single-A in hits (71) and are tied for second in doubles (16). Catcher Kody Huff has 10 of the Grizzlies 71 hits.

TIME TO SADDLE UP: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Jordy Vargas. The 19-year-old is ranked as the Rockies #13 overall prospect on MLB.com and is considered to have the Best Curveball in the Colorado system according to Baseball America. You can read more about the Dominican native on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 67 of the Media Guide.

NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN: Steve Soliz became the 13th Field Manager in Fresno Grizzlies history on January 13, 2023. Soliz, who was the Grizzlies Bench Coach in 2022 and the Development Supervisor in 2021, took the reins from Robinson Cancel, who led Fresno to back-to-back California League Championship appearances. Reprising their roles for the 2023 season are Pitching Coach Mark Brewer and Athletic Trainer Justin Wilson. The new staff members are Grizzlies' Bench Coach Cesar Galvez, Hitting Coach Trevor Burmeister and Physical Performance Coach Jeremiah Stewart.

STOCK-PILING SOME STATS: The Grizzlies and Ports (Oakland Athletics Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the first of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the first of three sets in Fresno. The Grizzlies are 44-13 (1-2 this year) all-time against the Ports with a 22-2 record at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton. Last season, Fresno went 26-4 against Stockton with a +123 run differential (239-116). Those 26 wins broke the team record for the most victories against an opponent in a single season.

SUP"PORT" STAFF: The Ports coaching staff have a few names listed that Grizzlies fans may recognize. The first is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by former MLB infielder Gregorio Petit, who played 197 big league games. Petit played in the Pacific Coast League from 2007-10, 2013-14 and 2016 for four different squads. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached former Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (0-1), Red (2-1), Black & Gold (0-1), Gray (1-0), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (0-0), Red Pants (0-0).

APRIL 15, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

Stockton RHP Dheygler Gimenez (0-0, 2.08) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (0-0, 13.50)

APRIL 16, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 1:05 PM PT

Stockton LHP James Gonzalez (0-1, 13.50) vs. Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (0-1, 7.71)

APRIL 18, 2023 @ RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): LOANMART FIELD- 11:00 AM PT

Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (0-1, 6.75) vs. Rancho Cucamonga RHP Payton Martin (0-0, 0.00)

APRIL 19, 2023 @ RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): LOANMART FIELD- 6:30 PM PT

Fresno RHP Blake Adams (1-0, 3.60) vs. Rancho Cucamonga LHP Maddux Bruns (0-0, 0.00)

Upcoming promotions:

Saturday, April 15 at 6:50 pm:

+ Valley Tribute Jersey Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Presented by Healthy Fresno County

+ Special Appearance - The Zooperstars

Sunday, April 16 at 1:05 pm:

+ Bark in the Park

Presented by Fresno Pet ER / BluePearl Pet Hospital

+ Special Appearance - Birdzerk

