Quakes Blank Rawhide on Thursday

Visalia, CA - The Quakes earned their second shutout of the season on Thursday night, as they blanked the Visalia Rawhide by a final of 6-0 at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Maddux Bruns, Chris Campos, Joel Ibarra and Kelvin Bautista combined to limit Visalia to a total of three hits in helping the Quakes win for the second time in three tries in Visalia.

Rayne Doncon (2) and Chris Newell (2) both went deep, while Kyle Nevin continued his torrid hitting, as he collected his second three-hit game of the series.

Bautista (1-0) went the final two innings and was credited with the win, while Visalia starter Wyatt Wendell (0-1) gave up just one run over three innings, but suffered the defeat.

The Quakes (4-2) will look for a second straight win on Friday, sending Peter Heubeck (0-0) to the mound against Jose Cabrera (0-1) at 6:30pm.

On Tuesday, April 18th, your Quakes will return to LoanMart Field, opening a six-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies. Tuesday will be Education Day, with a special start time of 11am. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

