Grizzlies Fall, 5-4, to Ports
April 14, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (3-3) dropped a 5-4 heartbreaker to the Stockton Ports (2-4) Thursday evening from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies were no-hit through the first five innings by Ports starting pitcher Jake Garland. The Ports took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning with RBI singles by Colby Thomas and Brayan Buelvas. The Ports added two more runs in the sixth inning, courtesy of a double by T.J. Schofield-Sam.
In the seventh inning, the Grizzlies rallied, scoring four runs and tying the game. Ryan Ritter and Skyler Messinger whacked back-to-back RBI doubles. Jake Snider ripped a single and scored on a bang-bang play at the plate. The Ports regained the lead in the top of the ninth inning, thanks to a single by Jose Escorche. The Grizzlies were unable to mount a comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning despite putting two runners in scoring position. Ports win 5-4.
Tonight's article was written by ChatGPT
Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)
- LF Jake Snider (3-4, 2B, RBI, R)
- SS Ryan Ritter (1-3, 2B, RBI, R, BB)
- DH Skyler Messinger (1-4, 2B, RBI, R)
Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)
- 3B T.J. Schofield-Sam (3-4, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R)
- SS Jose Escorche (2-3, RBI, R, BB, SB)
- RHP Jake Garland (5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)
Ports
(Home) Stockton RHP Yehizon Sanchez (0-1, 13.50) vs. Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (0-0, 3.60) 6:50 PM
ON THAT FRES-NOTE:
The Grizzlies have lost all three of their games by a score of 5-4 with the tying run stranded at third in the ninth inning.
