Grizzlies Fall, 5-4, to Ports

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (3-3) dropped a 5-4 heartbreaker to the Stockton Ports (2-4) Thursday evening from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies were no-hit through the first five innings by Ports starting pitcher Jake Garland. The Ports took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning with RBI singles by Colby Thomas and Brayan Buelvas. The Ports added two more runs in the sixth inning, courtesy of a double by T.J. Schofield-Sam.

In the seventh inning, the Grizzlies rallied, scoring four runs and tying the game. Ryan Ritter and Skyler Messinger whacked back-to-back RBI doubles. Jake Snider ripped a single and scored on a bang-bang play at the plate. The Ports regained the lead in the top of the ninth inning, thanks to a single by Jose Escorche. The Grizzlies were unable to mount a comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning despite putting two runners in scoring position. Ports win 5-4.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LF Jake Snider (3-4, 2B, RBI, R)

- SS Ryan Ritter (1-3, 2B, RBI, R, BB)

- DH Skyler Messinger (1-4, 2B, RBI, R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 3B T.J. Schofield-Sam (3-4, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R)

- SS Jose Escorche (2-3, RBI, R, BB, SB)

- RHP Jake Garland (5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies have lost all three of their games by a score of 5-4 with the tying run stranded at third in the ninth inning.

