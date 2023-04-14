Garland Shines, Bottom of Lineup Produces as Ports Hold off Grizzlies

Fresno, CA - Jake Garland tossed five no-hit innings and the Ports got a big performance from the bottom three hitters in their lineup as Stockton held off a late Grizzly rally for a 5-4 win on Thursday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

The Ports (2-4) broke a scoreless tie with a two-out rally in the top of the third inning. With runners on first and second, Colby Thomas grounded a single up the middle to score Kevin Richards from second base giving Stockton a 1-0 lead. Brayan Buelvas followed with a line drive single into left field bringing Jose Escorche home from second base to make it 2-0.

Stockton doubled its lead in the top of the sixth. With two outs and Clark Elliott at first base, T.J.

Schofield-Sam powered a double over the head of Fresno left fielder Jake Snider to drive home the Ports' third run of the day making it 3-0. Kevin Richards then lined a single to center field to drive in Schofield-Sam giving the Ports a 4-0 advantage.

Meanwhile, Jake Garland was in cruise control in his first start in a Ports uniform. Garland allowed no hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over his five innings. The right-hander allowed just one baserunner, when Ryan Ritter reached on a fielding error by Schofield-Sam in the second inning.

With reliever Micah Dallas in the game, however, the Grizzlies (3-3) put together a rally to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh. With a runner on second base and one out, Ritter doubled to left field to make it 4-1. After a groundout, three consecutive Grizzly hits brought home three runs to tie the game at 4-4.

In the top of the ninth with the score still tied at four, the Ports reclaimed the lead. Schofield-Sam singled to left against Fresno reliever Carson Skipper with one out and Kevin Richards reached on an error by third baseman Andy Perez. With runners on first and second, Jose Escorche singled to center field to put the Ports on top 5-4.

The Grizzlies made things interesting in the ninth against Stockton reliever Pedro Santos. A one out double and a walk put runners on first and second representing the winning and tying runs, respectively.

After a groundout moved the runners up to second and third, Santos struck out Kody Huff to end the ballgame.

Santos (1-1) picked up the win for Stockton, firing two shutout innings working around two hits and two walks while striking out four. Skipper (0-1) took the loss for Fresno allowing an unearned run in the ninth.

Winners of two of the first three games in Fresno, the Ports will look to clinch at least a series split in game four of six on Friday night at Chukchansi Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm.

