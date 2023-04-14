Win Streak Snapped With 5-4 Setback In Modesto

The Giants' win streak was snapped at three games with a 5-4 loss to the Modesto Nuts on Thursday evening at John Thurman Field. In a back-and-forth affair, Bill Knight's tiebreaking RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning propelled Modesto to the walk-off victory. The setback dropped San Jose's record to 3-3.

Thomas Gavello (2-for-4, 2B) and Matt Higgins (2-for-3, RBI) had two hits apiece to lead the Giants offensively in defeat. San Jose knocked out eight hits and also drew 11 walks, but managed only four runs in the contest. The Giants had a pair of baserunners thrown out at home plate by Nuts outfielders, one of which came in the top of the ninth inning with the game tied.

The seesaw battle saw Modesto jump out to a 2-0 lead with single tallies in the first and third innings. Carson Whisenhunt started on the mound for San Jose and pitched 2 2/3 innings in his outing with two runs (one earned) and four hits allowed. The right-hander walked one and struck out four.

The Giants would tie game with single runs in the fourth and sixth innings. In the top of the fourth, Zach Morgan led off with a single before walks drawn by Andrew Kachel and Higgins loaded the bases with one out. Tanner O'Tremba followed with an RBI single to get San Jose on the board. Kachel though was later thrown out at home to end the inning when he attempted to score on Garrett Frechette's fly out to right.

In the sixth, Kachel led off with a double and came home on Higgins' one-out single to tie the game 2-2.

The Nuts briefly reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the sixth on Gabriel Gonzalez's two-out RBI single before the Giants went ahead for the first time with a two-run rally in the top of the seventh. San Jose didn't manage a hit in the inning as three walks loaded the bases with none out. Then with two down, consecutive walks to Kachel and Jose Ramos - the fourth and fifth free passes of the inning - put the Giants in front by a 4-3 margin.

Modesto though answered in the bottom of the seventh when Gabe Moncada led off with a home run to right off of Esmerlin Vinicio to tie the score 4-4.

The game would remain deadlocked until the ninth inning. In the top half, San Jose put runners on first and second with two outs when Higgins lined a single into right. However on the play, lead runner Diego Velasquez was thrown out at the plate by right fielder Colin Davis as he attempted to score the go-ahead run.

The Nuts then secured the walk-off victory with a run in the bottom of the inning. Facing Giants reliever Julio Rodriguez, the rally began with a leadoff walk to Moncada. Pinch-runner Curtis Washington Jr. then stole second and advanced to third when the catcher Morgan made an errant throw. After Freuddy Batista was hit by a pitch, Knight stepped to the plate and grounded a single into center to easily score Washington Jr. with the game-winning run.

Rodriguez (0-1), who entered the game to begin the bottom of the eighth, was saddled with the loss for San Jose. The Nuts out-hit the Giants 10-8. Despite the loss, San Jose has still won two out of the first three games in the series.

The Giants and Nuts continue their series on Friday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 7:05 PM. Hayden Birdsong is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

