Up Next: Three-Game Series Awaits as Ice Flyers Face Mayhem

January 6, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - After a crushing defeat to the Bulls at home on Friday, the Ice Flyers found a way to win in Birmingham on Saturday to even the score. Now the team looks ahead to their three-game series against the Mayhem.

Here's what's in store for the guys this week:

Monday - Training Day/First Responder Visit

The week kicks off with workouts and training with D1 Training in Gulf Breeze. After training, a few of the guys will be visiting Fire Station 1 to drop off ticket vouchers for the team's First Responders Night on Sunday. First responders can purchase $12 tickets for their entire party at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office to attend the series final game.

Tuesday - Training Day/First Responder Visit

Another training and workout session is in store for the guys on Tuesday at D1 training. Later that afternoon, the guys will be visiting the Pensacola Police Department to drop off ticket vouchers and meet and greet with local law enforcement.

Wednesday - Travel

The team will hit the road for Macon a few days early to get some on-ice sessions at the Macon Coliseum ahead of the weekend.

Thursday - Training/practice

On Thursday the team will skate and continue their preparations for Macon.

Friday - Ice Flyers vs Mayhem | 6PM CST

The two teams will meet for their 6th contest of the season in Macon on Friday. Macon currently has the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 3 wins out of the previous 5 games.

Saturday - Ice Flyers vs Mayhem | 5PM CST

The guys will battle it out with Macon on Saturday before heading home to Pensacola and preparing for their lone home game of the weekend on Sunday.

Sunday - First Responders Night Presented by CPC Office Technologies | 4PM CST

Come by the Hangar for the first of three Savings Sundays slated for this season. For this game, first responders will be able to purchase $12 tickets for their entire party at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office. This marks the first home Sunday game of the 2024-25 season for the Ice Flyers, and the last time these two teams will see each other until February.

