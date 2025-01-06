Bulls' Four-Goal First Period Powers Victory over Ice Flyers

On January 3, 2025, the Birmingham Bulls traveled to Pensacola to face the Ice Flyers in a thrilling SPHL matchup. The game, held at the Pensacola Bay Center, showcased early dominance by the Bulls and a determined comeback attempt by the Ice Flyers.

The first period was all Birmingham, as they exploded with four goals, taking full advantage of their offensive opportunities. Filimon Ledziankou, named the Bulls' Road Warrior Player of the Game, delivered a standout performance with one goal and two assists, contributing to three of Birmingham's four goals in the period. Pensacola managed to respond with two goals of their own, setting up an exciting game.

The second period saw the Ice Flyers close the gap to one, making the score 4-3. Despite outshooting the Bulls in the third period, the Ice Flyers couldn't find the back of the net again, allowing Birmingham to secure the win.

Even with the Ice Flyers' relentless pressure and a late push, the Bulls' defense and goaltending by Austin Lotz proved to be too strong. Birmingham will look to build on this momentum as they continue their pursuit of SPHL success.

