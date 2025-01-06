Bulls Battle Ice Flyers on Kids Jersey Night

On January 4, 2025, the Birmingham Bulls returned home to the Pelham Civic Complex to face the Pensacola Ice Flyers in a back-to-back matchup. While the Bulls aimed to build on their road win from the previous night, the Ice Flyers came out determined to flip the script, ultimately claiming a 5-2 victory.

The first period ended in a 1-1 stalemate, with both teams trading goals and showing early intensity. Birmingham's power play delivered once again in the second period, giving fans hope. However, Pensacola responded with two goals of their own, taking a 3-2 advantage into the final frame.

The Birmingham Bulls battled hard but couldn't hold off Pensacola's late surge. Despite strong efforts, they came up short and will look to bounce back in their next game.

