SPHL Announces Suspensions

January 6, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced the following suspensions:

Fayetteville's Elias Thompson

Fayetteville's Elias Thompson has been suspended one game under Rule 46.22, Instigator or Aggressor in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time, as a result of his actions in Game 132, Fayetteville at Quad City, played on Sunday, January 5.

Thompson was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor at 19:17 of the third period.

Thompson will miss Fayetteville's game against Knoxville on Friday.

Huntsville's Craig McCabe

Huntsville's Craig McCabe has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in Game 128, Huntsville at Roanoke, played on Saturday, January 4.

McCabe is suspended under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as the result of an unpenalized hit to the head at 13:05 of the third period.

McCabe will miss Huntsville's game against Peoria on Friday.

Peoria's Zach Wilkie

Peoria's Zach Wilkie has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in Game 130, Peoria at Evansville, played on Saturday, January 4.

Wilkie is suspended under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as the result of an unpenalized cross check at 11:47 of the first period.

Wilkie will miss Peoria's game against Huntsville on Friday.

Evansville's Jordan Simoneau

Evansville's Jordan Simoneau has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 130, Peoria at Evansville, played on Saturday, January 4.

Simoneau was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing and a major penalty for fighting at 7:45 of the third period.

Simoneau will miss Evansville's game against Birmingham on Friday.

