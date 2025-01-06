Rivermen Complete Four Player Trade with Pensacola

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen have completed a trade with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. In this trade, Peoria dealt defenseman Cale List and forward Cole Crowder to Pensacola in exchange for the rights to forwards Cameron Cook and Greg Smith, who are currently in the ECHL with the Reading Royals and Adirondack Thunder, respectively.

List, a native of Petawawa, Ontario, played in over 115 games for the Rivermen and was a member of Peoria's 2024 President's Cup championship squad. List netted 51 points for Peoria, including 16 points this season. He is in his fourth year of playing professional hockey in the SPHL.

Cole Crowder, a native of Sudbury, Ontario, came to Peoria after playing five games with the Worcester Railers of the ECHL. Crowder netted five assists in 12 games with Peoria.

Cameron Cook, a native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, is a four-year veteran of the SPHL and ECHL ranks with experience in Savanna, Trois-Rivieres, Adirondack, and Reading in the ECHL and with Evansville, Fayetteville, and Pensacola in the SPHL. Cook has been known as a prolific scorer with 120 points in 133 SPHL games.

Greg Smith is in his second year of professional hockey and played six games with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in 2024. He started this year playing 17 games for the Pensacola Ice Flyers netting 10 points in that span. Before starting his professional career, Smith played for five years at Lakehead University at the Division III level.

The Rivermen will be on the road this weekend as they take on the first-place Huntsville Havoc on Friday and Saturday, January 10-11 in Huntsville.

