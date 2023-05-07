Unthinkable Ninth Sends Rancho to Road Loss

May 7, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - Albert Fabian's three-run homer in the last of the ninth capped an unthinkable comeback on Sunday evening, as the Storm scored seven times in the last of the ninth to defeat the Quakes in walk-off fashion, 10-9 at The Diamond.

Fabian's three-run homer off Lucas Wepf was his second round-tripper of the day and the fourth for the Storm, as they ended Rancho's bid for a near-perfect road trip, with the Quakes finishing the 12-game trip at 10-2.

Leading 5-3 in the ninth, Rancho tallied four times to take a commanding 9-3 lead.

Madison Jeffrey struggled in the last of the ninth though, as he gave up three hits and two walks while recording just one out. Wepf came out of the pen and walked the first hitter he faced, before getting Rosman Verdugo on a sac fly to center field. Needing just one more out to take five of six in the series, the Quakes came up empty, as Fabian took a Wepf (0-2) pitch over the 35-foot high fence in right field to end the game.

Rancho (19-8) will take a day off on Monday and then finally return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday at 11am, as they host the Stockton Ports with a special Education Day Game to kick off the series. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.