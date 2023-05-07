12-Run 8th Lifts Fresno Past Stockton 15-7 for Series Split

May 7, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (14-13) showcased their offensive firepower, as they roared past the Stockton Ports (6-21) 15-7 Sunday afternoon. The Grizzlies extended their win streak to three games, tying a season-long and earned a series split with the Ports. Fresno improved their all-time record at Banner Island Ballpark to an impressive 25-5 (3-3 this year).

In the top of the third, Bryant Betancourt nudged the Grizzlies ahead 1-0 with a single to left. The Ports quickly grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of the inning after a Henry Bolte two-RBI triple. Bolte ended his afternoon a homer shy of the cycle. A few frames later, Brennan Milone extended the Stockton advantage to 4-1 with a two-run double.

The Grizzlies didn't back down and cut the deficit to 4-3 after a Ryan Ritter two-run clout to right-center field. It was Ritter's California League-leading seventh longball of the season. The Ports pushed another run across after the stretch to make it 5-3.

In the eighth, the Fresno offense exploded, scoring an incredible 12 runs without an extra-base hit. 16 batters came to the plate with every starter tallying a run. Andy Perez drove in four runs on two singles while Luis Mendez, Parker Kelly and Jake Snider reached base in both of their plate appearances. The Grizzlies took advantage of wild pitches and errors as well by the Ports' defense. The offensive onslaught secured a commanding 15-5 lead. Over the past two contests, the Grizzlies scored 22 of their 24 runs in innings 7-9.

Although Stockton managed to score two runs in the ninth inning, it wasn't enough to overcome Fresno's dominant performance. Gabriel Barbosa (1-3) received the win, while Carlos Guarate (0-2) suffered the loss for the Ports.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.