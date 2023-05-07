Giants Rally In Ninth Inning For Walk-Off Win

The San Jose Giants scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 5-4 victory over the Modesto Nuts on Sunday afternoon at Excite Ballpark. A Nuts error on a misplayed grounder with the bases loaded and two outs allowed the winning run to score as the Giants posted their first walk-off victory of the season. San Jose (17-10) took four of six games from Modesto this week, including three wins in a row to finish the series.

In another back-and-forth affair, the Giants jumped out to a 2-0 lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth before Modesto scored four times over the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to go ahead 4-2. San Jose's decisive three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth included only one hit as the Giants drew three walks, hit a key sacrifice fly and took advantage of the Nuts' critical error.

Hayden Birdsong started on the mound for San Jose and dazzled with four hitless innings of work. Birdsong, who retired 12 of the 13 batters he faced, issued one walk and and struck out six. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 1.83 through six starts this season.

After piggyback reliever Jack Choate fanned three in a scoreless top of the fifth, the Giants broke through with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame. Andrew Kachel lined a one-out double into left center to start the rally. After Alexander Suarez popped out, Carter Howell worked a 10-pitch walk. Diego Velasquez then hit a slow grounder to third that was booted by Milkar Perez for an error to load the bases. Onil Perez was up next and he lined a single into right bringing home Kachel with the first run of the day.

A walk to Matt Higgins followed forcing home Howell for a 2-0 advantage.

Modesto didn't record their first hit of the game until the top of the seventh. After Choate put up another zero in the sixth, Perez led off the seventh for the Nuts with a sharp single to left the break-up the no-hit bid. An error then moved Perez to third with one out before Andrew Miller's RBI groundout cut the San Jose lead to 2-1.

Modesto was then able to scratch across two runs in the top of the eighth against Choate to take their first lead of the afternoon. Brett Rodriguez led off with a bunt in front of home plate and reached first safely on an errant throw from the catcher Perez. After Cole Young walked, Gabriel Gonzalez's deep fly out to left center advanced the runners to second and third. Freuddy Batista followed with a sacrifice fly as Rodriguez scored to tie the game 2-2. Josh Hood then lined a two-out single into center - the only hit of the inning - to plate Young for a 3-2 Nuts lead.

After the Giants went down quietly in the bottom of the eighth, Modesto extended their lead to 4-2 when Miller connected for a solo home run off of Tyler Vogel in the top of the ninth.

San Jose though had the last laugh. With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Howell laced a single into left. Consecutive five-pitch walks to Velasquez and Perez followed to load the bases as the potential winning run was aboard for the Giants. Higgins then battled back in his at-bat after falling behind and worked a full-count walk to force home Howell to trim the Nuts lead to 4-3. Jose Ramos was up next for San Jose and he hit a sacrifice fly to center plating Velasquez to tie the score 4-4. After Thomas Gavello was plunked to load the bases again, P.J. Hilson hit the first pitch of his at-bat on the ground to third and the ball was misplayed by Milkar Perez for an error as Onil Perez raced home with the winning run.

Vogel (2-1) was credited with the win for the Giants after pitching the final 1 1/3 innings with one run allowed and three strikeouts. The trio of Birdsong, Choate (3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO) and Vogel combined for 15 strikeouts with only three hits allowed.

Perez (2-for-2, RBI) reached base in all five of his plate appearances with two singles and three walks to lead San Jose offensively. The Giants drew nine walks in the game.

With the win, San Jose (17-10) moved into sole possession of first place in the first half North Division standings - one game ahead of Modesto (16-11).

Following an off day, the Giants continue their homestand on Tuesday with the opener of a six-game series against the Lake Elsinore Storm. First pitch at Excite Ballpark is scheduled for 11:30 AM. Visit sjgiants.com for tickets and promotions for the upcoming week.

