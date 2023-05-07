Late Fresno Rally Sends Ports to Second Straight Loss

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies scored eight runs after the sixth inning and the Ports managed just four hits on the night as Stockton fell 9-4 on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Down 1-0 in the bottom of the second after the Grizzlies scored an unearned run in the top half, the Ports (6-20) quickly took the lead against Fresno starter Connor Staine. Stockton loaded the bases with nobody out after two singles and a walk and tied the game at one when Robert Puason drew a walk to force in a run. Jose Escorche then bounced into a fielders' choice to score Tommy Stevenson from third base to give the Ports a 2-1 lead.

Still leading 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Colby Thomas extended the Ports' lead with a leadoff solo home run to right field to make it 3-1.

Ports' starter James Gonzalez, meanwhile, cruised for the second straight week allowing just an unearned run on four hits over six innings with seven strikeouts.

With Gonzalez out of the game, however, the Grizzlies (13-13) put together two big innings against the Ports' bullpen. In the seventh, Fresno caught good fortune with back-to-back infield singles to start the frame against Stockton reliever Aaron Cohn. Luis Mendez then tripled off the right field wall to tie the game at three and Skyler Messinger followed with a triple to center field to score Mendez and give the Grizzlies a 4-3 lead. Messinger scored with one out when EJ Andrews, Jr. lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to make it 5-3.

The Grizzlies blew the game open in the top of the eighth. With Charlie Cerny on the mound for Stockton, Ryan Ritter reached on an error to start the inning and after a walk, Robby Martin launched a three-run homer to right field to extend the Grizzly lead to 8-3.

The Grizzlies got one in the top of the ninth to make it 9-3 and the Ports responded with a single run in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI groundout by Bjay Cooke, but could not muster any more offense as Puason struck out looking to end the ballgame.

Fresno reliever Felix Ramires (1-0) got the win despite allowing the Thomas home run in the sixth. Cohn (0-2) took the loss for Stockton allowing four runs on four hits in the seventh inning.

The Ports will go for the series win on Sunday afternoon in the finale of the six-game set and Copa Weekend at Banner Island Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 2:09 pm and tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

