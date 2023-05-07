Rawhide Drop Series Finale to Inland Empire

VISALIA, CA - Inland Empire defeated the Rawhide 10-5 in the series finale Sunday afternoon. The 66ers won four of the six games for their first series win of the season.

Brock Jones took his second loss of the season after giving up six runs in four innings of work. Fernando Guanare earned his first win of the year after throwing three scoreless innings of relief. The 66ers' starter, Michael Darrell-Hicks, gave up the five Rawhide runs in two innings.

The two teams combined for four home runs in the contest. Visalia's Manuel Pena hit a three-run blast for his first home run of the season. Matt Coutney hit a grand slam off Brock Jones and Mike Peabody hit two home runs off Luis Tejeda and Josh Swales.

Next week, the Rawhide travel to Fresno for a six-game series.

